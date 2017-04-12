McParland Returns to South Carolina

News Release

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, have announced that forward Steven McParland has been released from his PTO with the Binghamton Senators in the American Hockey League (AHL) and will return to South Carolina.

McParland was third on the Stingrays in scoring during the regular season with 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 59 ECHL games. The rookie also recently had a 10-game point streak in which he totaled 13 points on five goals and eight assists from Feb. 27 through Mar. 25.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound forward suited up for three contests with Binghamton while on loan with the team. It was the second AHL opportunity McParland has had this season, as the forward also played in three games with the Chicago Wolves from Feb. 6-21 and had one assist with a +2 rating.

The Schreiber, Ont. native earned a spot at the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic in January and won the fastest skater competition at the event in Glens Falls, N.Y. McParland was also named the ECHL's Rookie of the Month in November.

The Stingrays open the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs this week with a series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game 1 of the best-of-seven matchup is Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. The first contest of the playoffs at the North Charleston Coliseum is Game 3 on Monday at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for Games 3, 4 and 6 go on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and online thru ticketmaster.com.

'Pay As We Play' playoff ticket packages are also on sale through the Stingrays office layoff-Order-Form-70ab143a43.pdf) and will ensure you the same great seats for all home playoff action!

Tickets for groups of 10 or more are on sale now featuring discounted pricing! For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours. www.stingrayshockey.com http://www.facebook.com/SCStingraysHockey http://www.twitter.com/scstingrays

