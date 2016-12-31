McLean, Zenzola Combine for Shutout as Ice Flyers Win

PENSACOLA, Fla.- The Pensacola Ice Flyers (6-9-5) won their final home game of 2016 by downing the Columbus Cottonmouths (6-13-1) 5-0 on Friday night in front of 4,031 fans inside the Pensacola Bay Center.

Pensacola opened the scoring just 1:24 into the first when Aaron Clarke batted a rebound past Cottonmouths goalie Brandon Jaeger. Josh Cousineau had the lone assist on the goal. Patrick Megannety fired a wrister from the low right wing boards that snuck between Jaeger's arm and the post. Austin McKay and Evan Moore assisted on the goal that came with 11:18 left in the first. A mere 13 seconds later, Louis Belisle pushed the Ice Flyers' lead to 3-0 with Riley Spraggs and Corey Banfield picking up the helpers.

Maxime St-Cyr made it 4-0 with 5:26 left in the second when he skated through the right faceoff circle and fired the puck on Jaeger. Jaeger didn't get all of the puck and it fluttered into the net. Nathan Bruyere had the only assist on the goal. Shortly after, goalie John McLean was run into and had to leave the game due to an injury. He was replaced by Matt Zenzola.

The Ice Flyers made it 5-0 when Bruyere ripped a long shot that hit McKay in front of the net. McKay got credit for the goal that was scored 4:16 into the third while Bruyere and John Gustafsson had the assists.

McLean stopped all nine shots he faced in 25:44 of action and got credit for the win while Matt Zenzola stopped the 17 shots in 34:16.

The Ice Flyers will conclude the weekend tomorrow Saturday, Dec. 31, with the back half of their home-and-home with the Cottonmouths inside the Columbus Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. Central Time. Fans interested in watching the game can do so at SPHLLive.com.

