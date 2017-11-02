McLaughlin Tabbed Most Improved Player

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - Jimmy McLaughlin was voted FC Cincinnati's Most Improved Player, the fourth team award handed out by the club this week.

McLaughlin had a team-high 32 games played while making 27 starts. He matched his 2016 total of five goals to go along with three assists, tying for second on the team. The Malvern, PA native tucked away the winning penalty kick against Chicago Fire SC in the club's second win against an MLS team in the U.S. Open Cup tournament.

McLaughlin was named to the USL Team of the Week three times this season and has collected six weekly honors while donning the Orange and Blue.

The club will cap the week with the Cincinnatus Award tomorrow, an honor given to the player on the team who demonstrates the characteristics for which the Roman leader Cincinnatus was lauded: outstanding leadership, service to the greater good, civic virtue, lack of personal ambition and modesty.

