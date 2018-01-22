McINTYRE NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

January 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins
News Release
Providence, RI - The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins goaltender Zane McIntyre has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 21, 2018. McIntyre was perfect in his two starts last week, stopping all 55 shots he faced while posting consecutive shutouts for the first time in his career.
Locked in a pair of goaltending duels, McIntyre kept Providence's opponents off the board long enough for his offense to break scoreless ties late in the third period of both games. On Friday, McIntyre made 28 saves to backstop the Bruins to a 1-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, ending the Penguins' eight-game winning streak. On Sunday, McIntyre turned aside 27 shots in a 2-0 victory over Springfield, lifting the Bruins back into second place in the Atlantic.
McIntyre has a record of 13-8-3 in 26 appearances for Providence this season, posting a 2.78 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and three shutouts. The 25-year-old native of Thief River Falls, Minn., was selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut with the Bruins last season, appearing in eight games.
In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, McIntyre will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Bruins home game.
The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 25 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.
