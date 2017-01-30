Mcintyre And Heinen Star In 2017 Ahl All-Star Classic

January 30, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Leigh Valley, PA - The 2017 AHL All-Star Classic took place Monday night at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA and the Providence Bruins were represented by center Danton Heinen and goalie Zane McIntyre. Each of the league's four divisions had teams that played in a round-robin style tournament with six 10-minute, 3-on-3 games. The teams with the two best records at the end faced off in a 6-minute, 3-on-3 championship. The two P-Bruins were joined by former Providence stars David Warsofsky and Chris Bourque on the Atlantic Division team.

The Atlantic Division played the opening game of the round robin against the Central Division and picked up a 2-1 victory. McIntyre played the second half in net, stopping 6 of 7 shots for his team. Bourque tallied an assist on what proved to be the game-winning goal.

In their second game and fourth overall on the night, the Atlantic beat former PC star Mark Jankowski and the Pacific Division 6-1. Heinen got the loan assist on T.J. Brennan's first goal of game while Bourque added a goal and two assists of his own. McIntyre again played the second half but did not face any shots on goal.

The third game was a low scoring affair and McIntyre helped record the only shutout of the round-robin portion, playing the second half and recording four saves. Heinen picked up his second assist of the tournament on Nicklas Jensen's opening goal as the Atlantic Division won 2-0 to go a perfect 3-3 in their round robin games. For the second consecutive year, the Atlantic and Central, who went 2-1 in the tournament, would square off for the championship.

After a scoreless six minutes the game headed to a shootout where McIntyre would be the goalie of choice for the Atlantic. After two regulation saves, McIntyre stopped three straight in the shootout before former Brown Hockey star Matt Lorito beat him in round four to win the title for the Central.

Heinen ended the night with two assists in four games while McIntyre stopped 12 of 13 shots in 17:50 minutes of play. Taylor Leier of hometown Lehigh Valley won All-Star MVP in a losing effort, scoring a tournament-best three goals. Providence begins their post All-Star schedule at home versus Springfield at 7:05 pm.

American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2017

