McGuff Wins 2-0 Combined Shutout

News Release

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Charlie Barnes, Patrick McGuff, Ryan Mason, and Hector Lujan pitched the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 2-0 shutout Monday against the Clinton LumberKings at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. McGuff earned his first Kernels victory in the combined shutout. Jimmy Kerrigan provided Cedar Rapids' offense with a two-run home run.

Barnes started for Cedar Rapids (17-20, 56-51) and tossed four scoreless frames in his Midwest League debut. Barnes, a fourth-round draft pick this year, stranded multiple runners in each of the first two innings and posted a game-high four strikeouts. He also has not allowed an earned run in his last 22.1 innings pitched.

McGuff and Mason each registered two shutout innings for the win and a hold, respectively. McGuff (1-2) left runners at the corners in the fifth inning and added a perfect sixth inning within his first Kernels victory. Mason was perfect in the seventh and got out of a jam in the eighth for his fifth hold of the season.

Lujan did not allow any runs or hits in the top of the ninth against Clinton (15-22, 46-58) and collected his team-high 11th save. He yielded a walk but also tallied two strikeouts and induced a game-ending force out.

Kerrigan put the Kernels in front, 2-0, during the bottom of the sixth. After a leadoff single by Gorge Munoz, Kerrigan ripped a deep foul ball down the left-field line on the first pitch that he saw from Danny Garcia. The next pitch was a home run to left field and the first round-tripper for Kerrigan with the Kernels.

Cedar Rapids' home run spoiled a quality start for Garcia, who dropped to 6-9 as the losing pitcher. He conceded two runs over six innings pitched. Michael Koval relieved Garcia and recorded two shutout innings out of the bullpen.

The finale of this four-game series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Kernels right-hander Tyler Beardsley (3-5, 5.81) will start against LumberKings right-hander Ljay Newsome (6-8, 4.60). Catch the coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.

Great Clips Twins Tuesday includes a special two-for-one ticket offer available on the Kernels' Facebook page and email newsletter. The Kernels will wear special Minnesota Twins-themed jerseys that will be sold via silent auction Friday, September 1. Also, one lucky fan at Tuesday's tilt will win a pair of tickets to a Minnesota Twins game.

