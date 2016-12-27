McGauley Reassigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League (NHL) announced the reassignment of forward Tim McGauley from the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears (AHL) to the South Carolina Stingrays Tuesday. The 21-year-old has played three games with the Stingrays this season, earning his first professional point with an assist at Norfolk on Dec. 16.

McGauley, who is currently in his rookie season, enjoyed an exceptional junior career with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL from 2011-16. In 276 career games with Brandon, McGauley scored 259 points (102 goals, 157 assists) over parts of five seasons. In 2015-16, the Wilcox, Sask. native served as an alternate captain and led the Wheat Kings to a WHL Championship. During the playoffs, he scored 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists), good for fourth in the league.

The 6-0, 188-pound forward enjoyed his best season with Brandon during the 2014-15 campaign. He appeared in 72 games and led the team in goals (42), assists (63), and points (105). McGauley finished third in the WHL in points and was named the Eastern Conference player of the year. He was also a finalist for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, awarded to the WHL player of the year. McGauley signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on October 5, 2015.

