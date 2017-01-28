McGauley Lifts Rays over Everblades in Overtime

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Tim McGauley scored 1:12 into overtime to give the South Carolina Stingrays (23-15-2-1) a 5-4 victory over the Florida Everblades (28-9-2-2) in front of a crowd of 7,048 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Max Nicastro netted consecutive goals early in the third period and recorded an assist on McGauley's game-winner to earn first star honors for the Rays. Joe Devin and Joey Leach also scored for South Carolina in the victory.

Brendan O'Donnell scored twice for Florida, including the game-tying goal in the third period. Matt Berry and Brant Harris also found the back of the net for the visitors.

The Everblades got on the board first when Berry took a feed from Mike Ferrantino and beat Stingrays goalie Adam Carlson (29 saves) at 9:01 of the opening period. Danny New was also credited with an assist on the goal.

Devin answered back later in the frame when his shot found its way past Florida netminder Anthony Peters (22 saves) at the 13:06 mark.

O'Donnell tallied the only goal of the second period with an unassisted strike at 16:23.

Trailing 2-1 entering the final frame, Nicastro seized momentum for South Carolina with a pair of goals early in the third. His first strike came on the power play at 1:50 with assists from Olivier Archambault and Colton Saucerman.

Nicastro then gave the Rays their first lead of the night less than a minute later at 2:42 with his third of the year from Steven McParland and Leach.

The Everblades evened the game at 3-3 on a short-handed goal by Harris at 4:07 of the third, but Leach responded with a short-handed goal of his own at 11:34 to give the Stingrays a 4-3 lead on assists by Rob Flick and McParland.

O'Donnell tied the game for Florida on the power play at 13:05 and sent the game into the extra period.

McGauley came through with the winner and sent the crowd home happy at 1:12 of overtime with his second goal of the year. Andrew Cherniwchan started the play with a pass to Nicastro on the left wing. Nicastro used a cross-ice feed to find McGauley, who raced in with the defenseman on a 2-on-1. Intending to pass back to Nicastro, McGauley's feed deflected off a Florida stick in front and in the net behind Peters.

The Stingrays finished the game 1-for-8 with the man advantage, while Florida was 1-for-7 on the power play.

The Rays host the Atlanta Gladiators to wrap up the home weekend on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.

