McCarthy Returns to Reading, Muse Recalled to Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - Forward Chris McCarthy returned to the Reading Royals on loan from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday and goaltender John Muse was recalled on loan. The Royals also signed goaltender Brad Barone from Roanoke (SPHL). McCarthy and Barone are in Norfolk as the Royals dual against the Admirals Friday at 7:00 p.m.

McCarthy ranks third on Reading in goals (13) and fourth with 25 points. He played in one game with Lehigh Valley (1/24/18 vs. Providence) after being recalled Jan. 16. In 83 career games with the Royals, McCarthy has registered 32 goals and 52 points. The Collegeville, PA native has 27 points (9g) in 85 career AHL games.

Muse is coming off one of his best career months, tabulating a 9-2-0-0 record, 1.97 goals against average and .940 save percentage in 11 January games. He ranks fourth in the league with a 2.25 goals against average and second with a .932 save percentage (17-5-1-0 record).

Originally from East Falmouth, MA and a two-time NCAA National Champion at Boston College, Muse has appeared in 238 professional games. Over 162 AHL contests, Muse is 78-58-6-8 with a 2.65 GAA and .914 sv.%. This season, he is 2-1-0-0 with Lehigh Valley.

Barone is a former Boston College netminder and third-year professional. In 21 games with Roanoke, he is 6-10-1 with a 3.44 goals against average and .911 save percentage. Barone registered a professional-high 19 wins with Mississippi (SPHL) last season. He has played in two ECHL games. In 2015, he appeared in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with Florida, making five saves (0 GA) in 17 minutes.

