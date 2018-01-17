McCarthy Recalled from Loan by Lehigh Valley

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Tuesday forward Chris McCarthy has been recalled from loan by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. McCarthy scored a goal and recorded two points Sunday at Manchester to tie for the Royals lead in goals (13). He is third on the team with 25 points.

The Collegeville, PA native is in his second season with the Flyers organization and tallied a goal and three points in 17 games with the Phantoms last season. McCarthy registered 47 points (19 goals) in 43 games with the Royals in 2016-17. He split the first two seasons of his career between Hartford (AHL) and Greenville and combined to score 23 goals and 63 points in 130 games. McCarthy is 26 years old, stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 207 pounds.

Over 146 ECHL games, McCarthy has generated 47 goals and 111 points. The University of Vermont graduate has scored nine goals and 27 points in 84 AHL games.

McCarthy was an alternate captain at Vermont his junior season and wore the "C" in his last NCAA year.

About the Royals: The Royals have been owned by serial entrepreneur Jack Gulati since 2014 and are in their 17th ECHL season. Proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading plays in the Santander Arena, located in downtown Reading, PA at 700 Penn Street. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons and are four-time division champions.

