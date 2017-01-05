McCarron Loaned to AHL's St. John's IceCaps

ESTERO, FL - Florida Everblades President & General Manager Craig Brush along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Thursday that forward John McCarron has been loaned to the St. John's IceCaps of the American Hockey League (AHL). McCarron has signed a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with St. John's.

McCarron 24, earns his AHL call up having registered 30 points in 29 games played with the Everblades this season. Earlier this week, McCarron was named to the 2017 ECHL All-Star Team roster.

McCarron posted 31 points (14g, 17a) and 68 penalty minutes in 51 appearances with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) last season. McCarron helped guide the Nailers to a Kelly Cup Finals appearance last spring collecting an impressive 23 points (11g, 12a) with 42 penalty minutes in just 25 postseason appearances. The 6-3, 220-pound forward also appeared in games last year with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. .

Prior to his professional career, the Macomb, Michigan native totaled 74 career points (27g, 47a) along with 216 penalty minutes in four seasons at Cornell University (2011-2015).

