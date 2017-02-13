Mcadam Reassigned To Sound Tigers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn.- The Bridgeport Sound Tigers announced today goaltender Eamon McAdam has been reassigned from the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL) by the New York Islanders.

McAdam, 22, won each of his first seven starts in the American Hockey League this season, including his first career AHL victory on Nov. 19 with a 26-save effort against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Overall, McAdam posted a 7-2-0 record with a 3.38 goals-against-average and .885 save percentage in 11 appearances with the Sound Tigers this season.

A native of Perkasie, Penn, McAdam also played 17 games with Missouri this season, going 11-3-0 with a 3.12 goals-against-average, .916 save percentage and one shutout. His shutout came last Friday against the Tulsa Oilers, in which he stopped an impressive 53 shots. The rookie netminder made his professional debut with Bridgeport in last year's regular-season finale, making 29 saves on 35 shots against the Providence Bruins on April 17, 2016.

Prior to turning pro, McAdam played three seasons at Penn State University in State College, Penn. He recorded a career-best 13 wins, 2.98 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 22 games during his final season in 2015-16. McAdam also spent three seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2010-13. He earned MVP honors at the 2013 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The 6'3, 198-pound goaltender was initially selected by the Islanders in the third round (70th overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

