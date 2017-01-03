McADAM REASSIGNED TO MISSOURI

January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





Rookie goaltender won each of his first seven starts in the AHL this season

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (Janu ary 3, 2017 ) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers announced today goaltender Eamon McAdam has been reassigned to the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL) by the New York Islanders.

McAdam, 22, won each of his first seven starts in the American Hockey League this season, including his first career AHL victory on Nov. 19th with a 26-save effort against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Overall, McAdam posted a 7-2-0 record with a 3.38 goals-against-average and .885 save percentage in 11 appearances with the Sound Tigers this season.

A native of Perkasie, Penn, McAdam also made six appearances with Missouri this season, going 2-3-0 with a 2.88 goals-against-average and .913 save percentage. He made his professional debut with Bridgeport in last year's regular-season finale, making 29 saves on 35 shots against the Providence Bruins on April 17, 2016.

Prior to turning pro, McAdam played three seasons at Penn State University in State College, Penn. He recorded a career-best 13 wins, 2.98 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 22 games during his final season in 2015-16. McAdam also spent three seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2010-13. He earned MVP honors at the 2013 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The 6'3, 198-pound netminder was initially selected by the Islanders in the third round (70th overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Military Appreciation Night: The Sound Tigers will honor the heroes of the United States military, both past and present, on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. with Military Appreciation Night presented by the Better Business Bureau. The first 1,500 fans will receive a camouflage bomber hat and the Sound Tigers will wear special edition uniforms during the game, which will be auctioned off to the public. In addition, all active duty personnel and veterans can receive a free ticket to the contest at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office by showing a valid I.D.

For additional details or to reserve seats for any of the 2016-17 giveaway and theme nights, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

About the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Founded in 2001, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Hockey Club is the top minor league affiliate of the New York Islanders. Don't miss your chance to take part in the family fun entertainment happening every home game at Webster Bank Arena. For further information on ticket or sponsorship opportunities, call our office at (203) 345-2300 or e-mail info@soundtigers.com . Keep up with the latest Sound Tigers news on Facebook and on Twitter . For more team information, log on to soundtigers.com .

---soundtigers.com---

