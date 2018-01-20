McAdam Reassigned to Bridgeport

News Release

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today goaltender Eamon McAdam has been reassigned from the Worcester Railers H.C. of the ECHL.

McAdam, 23, played 21 games for Worcester this season and went 8-8-2 with a 2.85 goals-against average. He also recorded a .912 save percentage, which ranks 12th in the ECHL.

A native of Perkasie, Penn., McAdam posted a record of 15-8-0 in 26 games with the Sound Tigers last season and placed third among all AHL rookies in win percentage. He notched a 2.90 goals-against-average, .897 save percentage and won each of his first seven starts, including his first career AHL victory on Nov. 19, 2016.

Prior to turning pro, McAdam played three seasons at Penn State University in State College, Penn. He recorded a career-best 13 wins, 2.98 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 22 games during his final season in 2015-16. That led to a nomination for the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA's top goalie. McAdam also spent three seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2010-13. He earned MVP honors at the 2013 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The 6'3, 198-pound goaltender was initially selected by the Islanders in the third round (70th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

