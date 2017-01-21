Mazanec, Admirals Ice Wolves
January 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Marek Mazanec turned aside 30 shots en route to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Wolves Saturday night at Allstate Arena. The loss marked the first time the Wolves have been shut out this season.
At the opposite end of the ice, rookie netminder Ville Husso (5-5-0) stopped 33 of 34 shots for Chicago (23-15-3-2).
"You've got to go through these dry spells where you've got to go out and win these close games," said Wolves head coach Craig Berube. "Husso played really well and gave us a chance to win."
Milwaukee captain Trevor Smith cashed in for the contest's lone marker at 16:10 of the first period. Taking advantage of a turnover in the Wolves' defensive zone, Pontus berg snagged the puck near the top of the left circle and passed to Smith low in the slot near the right circle for a point-blank chance that found the back of the net.
In the second frame, Husso made 15 saves to keep Chicago within a score while Mazanec (10-7-1) stopped all 12 shots he faced.
The Wolves and Admirals (23-12-2-2) mustered eight shots each in the third frame. Chicago's best opportunity to tie the tilt came at 11:39 of the session when Derek Army took a delay of game penalty. However, the Admirals gave the Wolves all they could handle while down a man. In the final 1:19, Chicago pulled Husso but couldn't convert with the extra attacker.
The Wolves and Admirals are back in action on Sunday (Jan. 22) for the final Amtrak Rivalry contest of the season at Allstate Arena. Puck drop is slated for 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on The U Too. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.
