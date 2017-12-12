MAYHEM WEEK AT a GLANCE: Mayhem Welcome Marksmen to Town

News Release

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem welcome the Fayetteville Marksmen to town this weekend for two games on Friday and Saturday nights. Saturday is the team's Ugly Christmas Sweater and Teddy Bear Toss Night.

WEEKEND RECAP

The Mayhem did not get the results they were looking for this past weekend, as they earned only one of four possible points. On Friday, the team took a 3-2 lead into the final minute against the Evansville Thunderbolts, but Evansville tied the game with 39 seconds left. The Thunderbolts defeated the Mayhem in a shootout, as they scored three goals to the Mayhem's one. The team returned home on Saturday night to take on the Birmingham Bulls, falling by score of 3-2 after two unanswered goals from the Bulls.

Assistant captain Jake Trask led the team in points on the weekend, as he scored two goals and tallied on assist. Captain Daniel Gentzler and Caleb Cameron had two points apiece on the weekend. Charlie Finn and Troy Passingham each started one game on the weekend, with Finn taking the shootout loss against Evansville and Passingham picking up the regulation loss to Birmingham.

WEEKEND PREVIEW

Two games will be hosted at the Macon Coliseum this weekend, as the Fayetteville Marksmen come to town on Friday and Saturday. Friday night is Boy Scouts Night, and Saturday night is Ugly Christmas Sweater and Teddy Bear Toss Night. The team will be wearing specialty ugly Christmas sweater jerseys, and the jerseys will be auctioned off following the game on Saturday, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Children's Hospital Navicent Health. Fans are also encouraged to bring a new or lightly-used teddy bear to the game on Saturday and throw it onto the ice after the Mayhem's first goal of the game. All teddy bears will be donated to local children's hospitals for the holiday season.

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN PREVIEW

2017-2018 Team Record (as of December 11): 5-9-4 (14 points; 8th Place)

Last Meeting: Marksmen defeated Mayhem 5-4 in overtime on November 24 at Crown Coliseum

Leading Scorer: Jake Hauswirth (18 games played, 9 goals, 18 assists, 27 points - 1st in SPHL)

Goaltending Situation: Peter Di Salvo (9 GP, 2-4-2 record, 4.33 goals against average, 0.875 save percentage); Kent Patterson (2 GP, 1-0-1, 1.92 GAA, 0.954 SV%)

Fayetteville has struggled defensively this season, as they have allowed 80 goals through 18 games this season. With new head coach Phil Esposito at the helm now, the team has shaken up the roster in recent weeks. Last week, the team traded forward Shane Bennett and defenseman Cody Walsh to the Mississippi RiverKings in exchange for forward Jamie Hill. They also acquired goaltender Kent Patterson from the Pensacola Ice Flyers, while releasing goaltenders Matt Zenzola and Michael Santaguida. Patterson started both games this past weekend, going 1-0-1 with a 1.92 goals against average (GAA) and a .954 save percentage (SV%).

Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office or at ticketmaster.com. For information on group tickets and ticket plans, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

