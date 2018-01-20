News Release

These two teams matched up in Pensacola in their last game, and the Mayhem skated away with a 4-2 victory.

While the Mayhem often use their high-octane offense to win games, the Ice Flyers use very good defense and goaltending. They lead the SPHL in goals against per game at 2.38.

Starting goaltender Gordon Defiel is back from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which is a big boost in net for Pensacola. In 11 games, he is 8-1-1 with a 2.16 GAA and a .925 SV%. Pensacola controls the shots in the majority of their games, as they rank first in both shots for per game (36.68) and shots against per game (28.75). The biggest weakness of the Ice Flyers is their power play, as they rank ninth in the SPHL at 12.4% on the season.

Tonight's game will be the seventh meeting between Macon and Pensacola through the first half of the season. The Mayhem have won the last two matchups to bring their record against the Ice Flyers to 3-3-0. The two teams will meet up two more times after tonight, with both games being played at the Macon Coliseum.

The Mayhem have two season-long individual streaks in the works currently. Darren McCormick scored in last Sunday's 4-2 win against Pensacola to extend his current goal scoring streak to six games, in which he has one goal in each game.

Also, Jake Trask tallied two assists against Pensacola, extending his assist streak to five games - eight assists in five games.

The Mayhem lost center Chris Izmirlian and left winger Stathis Soumelidis this week to ECHL call-ups, which makes seven Mayhem players currently in the ECHL. Throughout the season, they have had 11 different players loaned to the ECHL and 15 total call-ups. Soumelidis (Adirondack), Izmirlian (Quad City), Stephen Pierog (Atlanta), Chris Joseph (Jacksonville), Eric Shand (Rapid City), Vinny Muto (Worcester), and Greg Dodds (Indy) are the seven players currently in the ECHL.

