Mayhem Use Timely Scoring to Ground Ice Flyers

January 7, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





PENSACOLA, FL- After losing the lead in the third period, Daniel Gentzler answered quickly to propel the Macon Mayhem to a 2-1 victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The two teams battled hard in the first 39 minutes of the hockey game, but the first goal was not scored until the 19:21 mark of the second period. The Mayhem took the 1-0 lead late in the second period as Jake Trask scored off of assists from defensemen Jeff Sanders and Ryan Michel.

The Ice Flyers would answer just about midway through the third period. With 11:35 left in the period, Patrick Megannety scored to tie the game 1-1. Then, with 9:27 left in the third period, Daniel Gentzler scored to take the lead back, assisted by Dennis Sicard and Chris Joseph. The Mayhem's 2-1 lead would hold for the victory.

NOTABLE STATS

With tonight's win, Macon is now 18-3-3 on the season (39 points). The team also improves to 3-0-0 against Pensacola on the season and goes to 11-1-1 on the road.

Goaltender Troy Passingham moves to 4-0-0 on the season, as he saved 32 of the 33 shots he faced. Passingham has now allowed one goal in three of his four starts this season.

With each scoring one point in tonight's game, Jeff Sanders and Jake Trask now have three points in their last four games. With a goal tonight, Daniel Gentzler has a point in each of his last three games.

The Mayhem and Ice Flyers' game that was scheduled for tomorrow night, January 7th, has been postponed to a later date that is still to be announced. The team will return home to the Macon Coliseum on Saturday, January 21st to battle the Knoxville Ice Bears on 90's Night. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2017

Mayhem Use Timely Scoring to Ground Ice Flyers - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.