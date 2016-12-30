Mayhem to Hold Winter Classic Watch Party at Margaritas Mexican Grill

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem will have a watch party for the NHL Winter Classic Game at Margaritas Mexican Grill-Mercer Village on Monday, January 2.

The game will start at 1:00 PM, and the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks will be participating in the great NHL tradition this year. The Mayhem will be at Margaritas throughout the game, and the public is welcome to come visit with the team and enjoy the great event that the NHL, the city of St. Louis, and Busch Stadium will be hosting. Margaritas Mexican Grill-Mercer Village is located at 1602 Montipelier Ave. #106, Macon, GA 31201.

The first-place Macon Mayhem will be on the road on New Year's Weekend, as they travel to Roanoke, VA to take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night, and they will be in Fayetteville, NC on New Year's Eve to take on the Fayetteville FireAntz. Fans can watch the Mayhem in action on SPHL Live at sphl.neulion.com/sphl/.

The Mayhem returns home on Saturday, January 7th at 7:35 PM to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

