MAYHEM TEAMING UP WITH UNITED WAY TO HELP BOOK DRIVE

February 7, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem are teaming up with United Way of Central Georgia to help raise funds for the Summer Literacy Backpack Program.

The Mayhem and Macon Centreplex will have a donation box at every Macon Mayhem home game through the end of March. For every one dollar collected, the United Way will provide one book for a student to read. In addition to having a collection box at Mayhem games, the Macon Centreplex and Macon City Auditorium will have one at every event held in February and March. After collecting money in February and March, the United Way will buy books at the end of April and distribute them in May.

"The Macon Mayhem is thrilled to team up with United Way of Central Georgia to help this great cause," said Mayhem Director of Marketing Hillary Burns. "Reading is very important for all children, and for us to be able to help get books in the hands of children all across Middle Georgia, it was an opportunity that we could not pass up."

The Macon Mayhem returns home on February 17, 18, and 19 for Military Appreciation Weekend. Tickets are $10 for all fans with a valid Military ID (one ticket per ID). Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

ABOUT THE MACON MAYHEM:

The Macon Mayhem is a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), the nation's premier single "A" developmental hockey league . Playing their inaugural season in Central Georgia in 2015-2016, the Mayhem organization is proud to bring professional ice hockey back to Macon. The team is owned by Bob and Diane Kerzner and managed by Director of Hockey Operations/General Manager/Head Coach Kevin Kerr, a former third-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres. For more information on the Macon Mayhem, visit MaconMayhem.com, or follow the team on Twitter (www.twitter.com/MaconMayhem), Instagram (www.instagram.com/maconmayhem), or 'like' the Mayhem on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.