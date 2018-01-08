Mayhem Ride Career Performance from Charlie Finn to Victory

News Release

Charlie Finn makes career-high 52 saves in 3-2 overtime win

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem defeated the Evansville Thunderbolts 3-2 in overtime tonight, riding a career-high 52-save effort from goaltender Charlie Finn and a two-goal night from Stathis Soumelidis to victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Evansville got out to a roaring start in the game, as Nick Lazorko scored 42 seconds into the game to give them the 1-0 lead. That lead held for the rest of the first period, as the Thunderbolts dominated the period - outshooting Macon 15-7.

The Mayhem rallied to score two goals in the second period and take the lead into the third period. Darren McCormick scored on a power play one-timer, assisted by Stephen Pierog and John Siemer. Just seconds later, Stathis Soumelidis scored on a rebound to take the one-goal lead. Seth Ronsberg and Chris Izmirlian collected the assists.

With under five minutes left in the third period, Bo Driscoll scored for Evansville to tie the game and send it to overtime. In overtime, Soumelidis evaded a couple of defenders and scored by Evansville goaltender Tomas Sholl to give Macon the 3-2 victory.

NOTABLE STATS

Charlie Finn started for the first time since December 8, 2017, and he picked up his first victory since November 25, 2017 against the Knoxville Ice Bears. He stopped a career-high 52 shots on 54 attempts to earn his fifth win of the season.

Stathis Soumelidis scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season, and he scored his first game-winning goal since November 11, 2016 against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Stephen Pierog also had a multi-point night, recording his 14th and 15th assists of the year.

Chris Izmirlian extended his point streak to six games, as he has two goals, seven assists and nine points in his first six games in a Macon uniform. Soumelidis extended his point streak to five games.

Other players to record points tonight were Darren McCormick - one goal, John Siemer - one assist, Seth Ronsberg - one assist, and Brandon Pfeil - one assist.

KERR'S COMMENTS

"What a performance from Charlie Finn. He played confidently, and kept us in the game the whole game. We didn't get as many offensive opportunities as we would've liked, but when we did, we took advantage of them."

STARS OF THE GAME

1. Stathis Soumelidis (2 goals, game-winning goal)

2. Darren McCormick (1 goal)

3. Charlie Finn (54 saves on 56 shots, 2 goals allowed)

SEASON UPDATE

Macon Mayhem: 14-6-4 (32 points)

Evansville Thunderbolts: 13-7-4 (30 points)

BACK IN ACTION

The Mayhem travel to Huntsville on Saturday, January 6th to take on the Havoc. They are not back in town until Friday, January 19th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office or at ticketmaster.com.

For information on group tickets and ticket plans, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

