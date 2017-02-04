MAYHEM REAK HAVOC IN 3-2 VICTORY OVER HUNTSVILLE

February 4, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem took part in a thriller at the Macon Coliseum tonight, as they defeated the Huntsville Havoc 3-2 in overtime.

The Mayhem got on the board first in the game, as Matt Johnson scored on a one-timer past Havoc goaltender Tyler Steel. Johnson came flying off the bench, got a pass from Jake Trask, and blasted it past Steel.

"It was huge to get the first goal in the game tonight," said Head Coach Kevin Kerr. "After the way we played last time against these guys, it gave us confidence, and we always try to start fast. So, that was great to see"

Macon took a 2-0 lead late in the second period off of another one-timer. This one came off the stick of Daniel Gentzler, assists to Johnson and MacDonald.

Huntsville would answer, however, in the third period. They got two goals in a matter of 20 seconds off the sticks of Johnny Daniels and Stuart Stefan. Both Tyler French and Nolan Kaiser assisted on both goals. There would be no goals for the remainder of the third period, and the game headed into overtime.

In overtime, both teams went back and forth, but there were no goals scored until 48 seconds left in the OT period. Jake Trask came in on a break, but his shot was saved by Steel. MacDonald was following the play, however, and poked the puck into the net for the win.

"This was a huge win for us tonight," said Kerr. "To get a win against this [first-place] team and with the way things have gone recently, we are extremely happy to get this win, and hopefully this is the start of great things to come."

NOTABLE STATS

The Mayhem move to 20-6-5 on the season (45 points) and 8-3-3 at home. With the overtime, their record in games decided in overtime is 5-3-0.

Jordan Ruby made 36 saves on 38 shots in tonight's game, and with the win, he moves to 10-3-3.

MacDonald recorded a goal and two assists tonight after he had recorded just one point in his last seven games. Johnson also had two points tonight - a goal and an assist. Jake Trask recorded two assists.

The Macon Mayhem return home on Friday, February 17 against the Mississippi RiverKings. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

ABOUT THE MACON MAYHEM:

The Macon Mayhem is a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), the nation's premier single "A" developmental hockey league. Playing their inaugural season in Central Georgia in 2015-2016, the Mayhem organization is proud to bring professional ice hockey back to Macon. The team is owned by Bob and Diane Kerzner and managed by Director of Hockey Operations/General Manager/Head Coach Kevin Kerr, a former third-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres. For more information on the Macon Mayhem, visit MaconMayhem.com, or follow the team on Twitter (www.twitter.com/MaconMayhem), Instagram (www.instagram.com/maconmayhem), or 'like' the Mayhem on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey).

