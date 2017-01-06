MAYHEM POSTPONE JANUARY 7TH GAME AGAINST PENSACOLA

January 6, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem and Director of Game Day Operations Blair Floyd announced today that tomorrow's game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers has been cancelled and will be played at a later date.

"We have elected to move the game after talking to several government agencies and watching numerous news reports due a significant concern of black ice buildup during the game tomorrow," said Floyd. "Our number one priority is fan safety and player safety. We want to make sure that our fans can get home after the game safely and the players can make it to and from Pensacola safely."

The makeup date for the game has not been decided as of right now, but the Mayhem are currently working with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the SPHL to find the best possible date. The team will release the makeup date as soon as it is agreed upon.

Fans who have tickets to the January 7th game will be able to redeem their tickets for 90's Night on January 21st or for the makeup date in the future. Anyone who questions about tickets is encouraged to call the Macon Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

The Mayhem returns home on Saturday, January 21st for 90's Night and College Night against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

