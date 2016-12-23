Mayhem Offense Silent in Loss to FireAntz

FAYETTEVILLE, NC- Fayetteville goaltender Sean Bonar earns a 26-save shutout in tonight's 1-0 victory over the Macon Mayhem.

Neither team scored through the first 47 minutes of the game until Jake Hauswirth got the FireAntz on the board at the 7:25 mark in the third period. Nicholas Rivait and Bobby Chaumont earned assists on the goal. That lead would hold for the rest of the game, as the Mayhem lost 1-0.

NOTABLE STATS

Tonight's game marked the first road loss of the season, as they move to 8-1-0 on the road this season. Their overall record falls to 15-3-2.

Jordan Ruby falls to 7-2-1 after making 28 saves on 29 shots. Fayetteville goaltender Sean Bonar earned a 26-save shutout in tonight's game.

The Mayhem fall to 3-1-1 against the FireAntz on the season, and tonight is their first loss at the Crown Coliseum. The Mayhem lost to Fayetteville at home 3-2 in a shootout earlier this season.

The Macon Mayhem return home on Saturday, January 7th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

ABOUT THE MACON MAYHEM:

The Macon Mayhem is proud a member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), the nation's premier single "A" developmental hockey league . Playing their inaugural season in Central Georgia in 2015-2016, the Mayhem organization is proud to bring professional ice hockey back to Macon. The team is owned by Bob and Diane Kerzner and managed by Director of Hockey Operations/General Manager/Head Coach Kevin Kerr, a former third-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres. For more information on the Macon Mayhem, visit MaconMayhem.com, or follow the team on Twitter (www.twitter.com/MaconMayhem), Instagram (www.instagram.com/maconmayhem), or 'like' the Mayhem on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey).

