Mayhem Offense Loses a Leader to ECHL Loan

December 27, 2016





MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem and Director of Hockey Operations Kevin Kerr announced on Monday afternoon that forward Collin MacDonald has been loaned to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

For MacDonald, this is the second call-up of the season, as he previously played three games for the Florida Everblades, recording one assist. The 6-2, 205-pound forward from West Milford, NJ has played 18 games for the Mayhem this season, scoring seven goals and tallying 10 assists for 17 points. Since his previous call-up, he has recorded one goal and three points in five games.

MacDonald, 24, is the second leading scorer on the Mayhem behind John Siemer, who has 22 points. Behind those two forwards, the Mayhem have six additional players with double-digit points, including Jake Trask (15), Daniel Gentzler (14), Mark Rivera (13), Dennis Sicard (13), Stephen Pierog (11), and Nick Grasso (10). Macon will look to those players, among others, to help replace the scoring of MacDonald.

The first-place Macon Mayhem returns home on Saturday, January 7th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

