MAYHEM NEWS: Mayhem Add Defenseman Ben Boukal to Roster

News Release

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem and Director of Hockey Operations Kevin Kerr announced Wednesday the signing of defenseman Ben Boukal to a contract.

Boukal, 25, has played 29 games in his rookie professional season for the Danville Dashers of the Federal Hockey League (FHL), tallying four goals, 12 assists and 16 points. Prior to turning pro, the 6-0, 185-pound defenseman played five seasons for Robert Morris University (Illinois) at the ACHA Division I level. The Lansing, IL native had 18 goals, 38 goals and 56 points in 145 games at Robert Morris. Boukal spent two seasons for the Chicago Hitmen of the NA3HL and two seasons at Mount Carmel High School prior to his collegiate career.

Boukal will make his SPHL debut this weekend, as the Mayhem host the Mississippi RiverKings on Friday, February 2nd and Saturday, February 3rd. For ticket information, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

