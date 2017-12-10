Mayhem Lose Third Period Lead, Fall in Shootout to Evansville

News Release

After taking lead in the final period, Mayhem pick up point in shootout loss

EVANSVILLE, IN- After losing their lead with less than a minute left in regulation, the Macon Mayhem were defeated by the Evansville Thunderbolts 4-3 in a shootout.

HOW IT HAPPENED

There were two goals scored in the first period, with both coming in the first four minutes of the game. Nick D'Avolio started the scoring for Evansville, scoring one minute and 57 seconds into the game. The Mayhem's leading scorer Jake Trask scored his eighth goal of the season just under two minutes later to tie the game up. Leading assist-man was credited with the lone assist on the goal.

The two teams also split two goals in the second frame of the game. Caleb Cameron scored his seventh goal in his 11th game of the season to give Macon the one-goal lead. D'Avolio scored his second of the game with just under six minutes left in the period to tie the game once again.

Darren McCormick gave the Mayhem another lead, scoring about halfway through the third period on the power play. Macon gave up another final-minute goal however, as John Scorcia scored with 39 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.

The game went into a shootout, where neither team could put the puck into the net. The five-person shootout only lasted four rounds, as Justin MacDonald earned the game winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout. Jake Trask scored the lone goal of the shootout for Macon, as they fell 3-1.

NOTABLE STATS

Charlie Finn started in net for Macon, and he falls to 4-2-1 on the season, as he saved 34 of the 37 shots he faced in the game. The Mayhem were outshot on the road once again, as they only tallied 32 shots. The Mayhem have been outshot in all seven of their road games so far this season.

Jake Trask scored a goal and an assist, as he now has eight goals and nine assists on the season. His eight goals lead the team in that category. This marks Trask's fifth multi-point game of the season, but it is just his first multi-point game since November 16 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Captain Daniel Gentzler also recorded a multi-point game, tallying two assists on the night. It is his sixth multi-point game of the season, but also his first since November 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

SEASON UPDATE

Macon Mayhem: 7-4-4 (18 points)

Evansville Thunderbolts: 8-5-2 (18 points)

BACK IN ACTION

The Mayhem return home on Saturday, December 9 to take on the Birmingham Bulls. It is Keep Macon Warm Coat Drive Night, as anyone who brings a new or lightly-worn coat to the game can purchase a $10 ticket. The team will also be offering $3 Coors Light pints and $2 hot dogs.

