Mayhem Look to Open 2017 with Pair of Victories

January 2, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





WEEK AT A GLANCE: JANUARY 2-8TH

MAYHEM LOOK TO OPEN 2017 WITH PAIR OF VICTORIES

MACON, GA- After finishing off the 2016 calendar year with a 4-1 win over the Fayetteville FireAntz, the Macon Mayhem will now open 2017 looking for a pair of wins over the Pensacola Ice Flyers this weekend. The teams will face off in the Pensacola Civic Center on Friday night before traveling back to the Macon Coliseum to match up on Saturday, January 7th at 7:35 PM.

WEEKEND RECAP

This past weekend, the Mayhem played a pair of games on the road, opening up the weekend in Roanoke against the Rail Yard Dawgs. After going down 2-0 in the first period, the Mayhem stormed back to tie the game up. Opening the second period on the power play, Matt Summers stuffed the puck past Roanoke goaltender Ryan De Melo to make it 2-1. Just two minutes later, John Siemer scored off of a great pass from Daniel Gentzler to tie the game up. After no more goals in regulation, the two teams headed to overtime. In overtime, Siemer took a two-minute penalty for interference, and Roanoke's Tyler Gjurich would score on the ensuing power play to win the game 3-2 in overtime.

Macon looked to bounce back on New Year's Eve as they travelled to Fayetteville to take on the FireAntz. Mayhem starting goaltender Jordan Ruby was loaned to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL on Saturday afternoon, meaning Troy Passingham would earn his third start of the season. Fayetteville's Tayler Thompson would score on the power play to open up the scoring, but that is all the FireAntz would get. Passingham stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced, and the offense would put four goals past FireAntz goaltender Sean Bonar. The Mayhem scored three goals in the second period, from Jake Trask, Daniel Echeverri, and Stathis Soumelidis, to take the 3-1 lead. Then, Daniel Gentzler would add an empty-net goal to secure the 4-1 victory.

MAYHEM SIGN GOALTENDER TO REPLACE RUBY

After loaning Jordan Ruby to the ECHL on Saturday afternoon, the team signed goaltender Curtis Martinu to a contract. The 24-year-old from St. Joachim, Ontario started the season with the Port Huron Prowlers of the Federal Hockey League. Martinu appeared in nine games this season for Port Huron, going 2-4-1 with a 4.10 goals against average (GAA) and a .906 save percentage (SV%). Martinu spent time with the Mayhem last season, and while serving as Garrett Bartus' backup, he played eight games and recorded a 3.16 GAA with a .896 SV%.

WEEKEND PREVIEW

Starting out the 2017 calendar season, the Mayhem will play a home-and-home this weekend against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. The first game will be in Pensacola on Friday, January 6th, and the teams will travel back to Macon to play on Saturday, January 7th at 7:35 PM.

So far this season, Macon is 2-0-0 against Pensacola, winning the first matchup 2-1 in overtime and winning the latest matchup 4-1. The teams have each played one home game in the series this season. The Ice Flyers are in 7th place in the SPHL standings at 7-9-5 on the season. They are led offensively by recently-acquired Riley Spraggs as well as Louis Belisle, who have 19 and 18 points on the season respectively. With goaltender John McLean recently coming off of injured reserve, Pensacola has one of the better goaltending tandems in the league. Matt Zenzola leads them in wins, as he sits at 4-4-2 on the season with a 2.19 GAA and a .926 SV%. McLean is 3-2-0 this year with a 2.32 GAA and a .919 SV%. The 6-9 goaltender played in the last game between these two teams, saving 20 of the 22 shots he faced.

Single game tickets for this Saturday's game are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2017

Mayhem Look to Open 2017 with Pair of Victories - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.