Mayhem Loan Pair of Centermen to Atlanta Gladiators of ECHL

News Release

Pierog to Atlanta for second time, Siemer takes first ECHL trip of year

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem announced on Wednesday morning that centermen John Siemer and Stephen Pierog have been loaned to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

Siemer, 25, has six goals, 10 assists and 16 points for the Mayhem in 20 games this season after racking up 45 points in 48 games last season. This is Siemer's fourth stint in the ECHL over the last two seasons, as he spent time with the Quad City Mallards, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and Wheeling Nailers last season. In 10 games between the three teams, the Baldwin Park, CA native recorded one assist. Siemer was also a member of the Gladiators' training camp roster this season.

This trip is the 23-year-old Pierog's second trip to Atlanta of the season, as he played one game for the Gladiators on December 10th. The Guelph, ON, CAN native has seven goals, 12 assists, and 19 points in 20 games for the Mayhem, after leading the team with 29 assists last season.

The Mayhem will head to Birmingham and Pensacola on Friday and Saturday before returning to Macon on January 4th and 5th to take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the Evansville Thunderbolts.

