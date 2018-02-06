Mayhem Handed Second Straight Defeat by Mississippi

February 6, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





SOUTHAVEN, MS- The Macon Mayhem offense was stymied on Tuesday morning, as they were handed their second straight defeat by the Mississippi RiverKings by score of 4-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The game was scoreless until the second period, when the Mayhem took the 1-0 lead. Brandon Pfeil took a point shot that was saved by Mississippi goaltender Jaren Rutledge, but Paul Russell buried the rebound to take the lead. Mississippi promptly tied the game, as defenseman Donald Olivieri scored on a point shot on the power play to tie the game. RiverKings forward Shane Bennett then scored on a beautiful move to take the 2-1 lead.

Mississippi padded the lead late in the third period, as Mayhem goaltender Charlie Finn turned the puck over, and Brantley Sherwood buried it past him to make it 3-1. Bryan Arneson provided an empty-net goal in the final minutes to make it a 4-1 game.

NOTABLE STATS

Charlie Finn started for the fifth consecutive game, but he was handed his second straight loss. He saved 33 of the 36 shots he faced in goal and moves to 10-5-1 on the season.

The Mayhem's second-ranked power play was held off the board in the game, as they did not convert on any of their six power play chances. The team's power play has fallen off a bit after taking over as the league's top unit, as they have converted on just seven of their last 48 chances - 14.6% conversion rate.

SEASON UPDATE

Macon Mayhem: 20-10-5 (45 points; 3rd Place)

Mississippi RiverKings: 17-17-2 (36 points; 7th Place)

BACK IN ACTION

The Mayhem travel to Fayetteville on Saturday to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen for the seventh time this season. The team will then return to Macon to face off with the Peoria Rivermen on Sunday afternoon.

Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office or at ticketmaster.com. For information on group tickets and ticket plans, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.