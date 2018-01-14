Mayhem Get Revenge, Steamroll Havoc 7-1

News Release

HUNTSVILLE, AL- Behind a six-goal effort in the second period, the Macon Mayhem steamrolled the Huntsville Havoc 7-1 on the road on Friday.

Huntsville scored the first goal of the hockey game with 13:16 left in the first period, but that would not last. The Mayhem scored seven unanswered goals to take a 7-1 lead after two periods. Darren McCormick answered on the power play for Macon just minutes after Huntsville's goal to tie the game.

The Mayhem tallied six goals in the second period, which is a season-high for goals in a period. Caleb Cameron collected two power play goals in the period, while Jimmy Soper, Ryan Salkeld, Jake Trask, and John Siemer all collected one goal apiece in the period. Starting at the 7:34 mark of the period, the Mayhem scored four goals in a span of three minutes and fifteen seconds. Macon outshot Huntsville 24-7 in the period, which is a season-high for shots in a single period. The Mayhem's 7-1 lead would hold through the final period, as no goals were scored in the third.

NOTABLE STATS: Charlie Finn started in net and earned his sixth victory of the season, moving to 6-2-2 on the year. He stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced before exiting in the third period due to injury. In relief, Troy Passingham stopped all eight shots he faced.

13 different Mayhem players recorded at least one point in the game, led by Chris Izmirlian with three assists. Jake Trask - one goal and one assist, Caleb Cameron - two goals, and John Siemer - one goal and one assist - also recorded multi-point games. Jimmy Soper scored his first career SPHL goal in his first game with the Mayhem.

This marks the first time this season that the Mayhem have outshot their opponent on the road. They were outshot in each of their first 10 road games. They picked up their first win of the season over Huntsville, moving to 1-2-0 against them on the season.

The Mayhem rank first in the SPHL in goals scored, and this marks the 14th time they have scored four or more goals this season. It is also the fourth time they have scored seven or more goals in a game.

SEASON UPDATE: Macon Mayhem: 15-7-4 (34 points; 3rd Place); Huntsville Havoc: 13-9-2 (28 points; 6th Place).

BACK IN ACTION: The Mayhem stay on their weekend road trip, as they take on the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday and the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Sunday.

