MAYHEM GAME RECAP: Mayhem Fall at Home to Birmingham Bulls 3-2

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem allowed the Birmingham Bulls to take the lead 19 seconds into the third period, and they never recovered, falling 3-2 at home to the Bulls.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Two power play goals were scored between the two teams in the first period, as Keegan Bruce started the scoring on a one timer from Josh Harris and Evan Schultz. This was one of five power play chances for Birmingham in the first period. The Mayhem answered when Jake Trask stuffed in a goal from the goal line, assisted by Caleb Cameron and Brandon Pfeil.

Two more goals were scored in the second period. Macon took the lead, when Dennis Sicard jammed home the rebound from a John Siemer shot. With 1:44 left in the second period, Nate Mitton scored on the wraparound the tie the game 2-2.

Just 19 seconds into the third period, Shane Topf scored on a top-shelf shot to give the Bulls the 3-2 lead. Birmingham goaltender Charlie Millen held the lead, saving 38 of the 40 shots he faced.

NOTABLE STATS

Troy Passingham started in net and was handed his second consecutive loss, as he now sits at 3-2-2 on the season. He stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced tonight.

The Mayhem did not have any players record multi-point games tonight, as six different players recorded a point. Brandon Pfeil recorded his first point since October 27 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs with an assist tonight. Jake Trask scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season.

KERR'S COMMENTS

"Timely goals from the other team have really hurt us this season. That goal at the end of the second period gave them a lot of momentum, as did the one right at the beginning of the third. I thought we played better defensively and on the penalty kill, but we just didn't have enough tonight. We'll work hard this week and be ready for Fayetteville next weekend."

SEASON UPDATE

Macon Mayhem: 7-5-4 (18 points)

Birmingham Bulls: 3-8-1 (7 points)

BACK IN ACTION

The Mayhem are back at the Macon Coliseum for two games next weekend against the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday and Saturday. Friday night is Boy Scouts Night, while Saturday night is Ugly Christmas Sweater and Teddy Bear Toss Night. The team will be wearing specialty Christmas jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Children's Hospital Navicent Health. Fans can bring a new or lightly-used teddy bear to the game and throw it on the ice following the Mayhem's first goal. All teddy bears will be donated to local children's hospitals.

