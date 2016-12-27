MAYHEM GAME RECAP: Jordan Ruby Makes 27 Saves to Lead Mayhem To

December 27, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





*Jordan Ruby Makes 27 Saves to Lead Mayhem to Victory over Ice Flyers*

*PENSACOLA, FL- *Macon Mayhem goaltender Jordan Ruby saved 27 of the 28 shots he faced in the team's 4-1 win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The Mayhem started the game quickly, as their top-ranked power play got a chance early. After a four-minute high-sticking call on Pensacola's Josh Cousineau, Mark Rivera scored a power play goal. The Macon power play unit moved the puck beautifully before Ryan Michel and Jake Trask were able to assist on the Rivera power play goal with 16:10 left in the first period. At the halfway mark of the period, Matt Johnson scored a goal assisted by Jeff Sanders and Mark Rivera.

After the early scoring, there were no goals until the 12:59 mark in the third period. Ice Flyers forward Riley Spraggs scored to make it a 2-1 game, assisted by Maxime St-Cyr and Louis Belisle. John Siemer added an empty net goal with 1:47 left to take the 3-1 lead. In the waning seconds, Matt Johnson added an empty net goal for his second goal of the game, and the Mayhem sealed the 4-1 victory over Pensacola.

*NOTABLE STATS*

With two points tonight, Mark Rivera recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season. Rivera has now recorded 14 points and a +13 plus-minus in his last 11 games.

Matt Johnson recorded his first multi-goal game, and he has now tallied seven points in his last nine games.

Jordan Ruby saved 27 of the 28 shots he faced and now sits at 8-2-1 on the season.

The first-place Macon Mayhem return home on Saturday, January 7th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

*ABOUT THE MACON MAYHEM:*

The Macon Mayhem is proud a member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), the nation's premier single "A" developmental hockey league. Playing their inaugural season in Central Georgia in 2015-2016, the Mayhem organization is proud to bring professional ice hockey back to Macon. The team is owned by Bob and Diane Kerzner and managed by Director of Hockey Operations/General Manager/Head Coach Kevin Kerr, a former third-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres. For more information on the Macon Mayhem, visit MaconMayhem.com, or follow the team on Twitter (www.twitter.com/MaconMayhem), Instagram (www.instagram.com/maconmayhem), or 'like' the Mayhem on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey).

*Erik Evenson* *Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations* *Group Sales Coordinator* *Macon Mayhem Professional Hockey* Office: (478) 803-1392 Cell: (404) 368-7481

