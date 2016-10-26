Mayhem Game Notes: Saturday, February 4th Vs. Huntsville Havoc

February 4, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





HAVOC

VS

MAYHEM

24-7-1 (49 pts, 1st Place)

19-6-5 (43 pts, T-2nd Place) Saturday - 7:35 PM EST @ Macon Coliseum (Macon, GA) Mayhem Game #31 - Home Game #14 - SPHL Game #168 Referee: Chris Waterstradt - Linesmen: Beaudry Halkidis, Venance Lorenz

*On loan to ECHL Last 5 Mayhem Games (1-3-1)

1/28 @ Pensacola W, 3-1 1/27 vs. Pensacola OTL, 3-2 1/21 vs. Knoxville L, 4-0 1/20 @ Huntsville L, 4-0 1/14 @ Peoria L, 5-4 HUNTSVILLE

MACON

24-7-1 Record 19-6-5 10-4-0 Home 7-3-3 14-3-1 Road 12-3-2 17.6% (4th ) Power Play 18.3% (2nd ) 87.7% (3rd ) Penalty Kill 79.2% (10th ) L1 Streak W1 12.41 (2nd )

PIM (Avg.) 15.40 (7th )

3.84 (1st )/ 2.53 (3rd )

Goals For/ Against 2.87 (5th )/ 2.37 (2nd ) 33.28 (3rd )/ 31.53 (5th )

Shots For/ Against 31.17 (6th )/ 32.47 (6th ) HUNTSVILLE

LEADERS MACON

Nutkevitch (34) Points Siemer (29) Educate (17) Goals Siemer (12) Nutkevitch (27) Assists Siemer (17) Tateson (55)

PIM Sicard (111) Courchaine (13)

Wins Ruby (9)

Steel (2.25)

GAA Passingham (2.15) Steel (.934)

SV% Passingham (.932) Upcoming Mayhem Games 2/4 vs. Huntsville 7:35 PM EST 2/7 @ Mississippi 7:30 PM CST 2/10 @Knoxville 7:30 PM EST 2/11 @ Roanoke 7:05 PM EST 2/12 @ Roanoke 3:05 PM EST Mayhem Transactions 2/3 Jake Trask (LW) activated from IR 2/3 Ludlow "Junior" Harris (LW) placed on waivers 1/26 Ludlow "Junior" Harris (LW) signed contract 1/26 Ryan Michel (D) placed on 21-Day IR 1/26 Marc Thompson (D) signed contract LAST MAYHEM MATCHUP: In their last game, the Mayhem won 3-1 in Pensacola against the Ice Flyers - ending their five-game winless streak.

ALL-TIME SERIES: The Mayhem are 1-3-0 all-time against the Huntsville Havoc, including a 4-0 loss on January 20th.

LAST MEETING: The Havoc dominated in a 4-0 victory the last time these two teams faced. Forward Tyler French led the team with four points (all assists), while Johnny Daniels recorded three (1 goal, 2 assists). The Havoc scored on two of their six power play opportunities. Emotions boiled over at points, as both Daniel Sobotka and Daniel Gentzler received 10-minute game misconducts. Huntsville goaltender Adam Courchaine earned his second shutout of the season, stopping all 32 shots he faced.

SCOUTING THE HAVOC: Huntsville has used a high-octane offense and stellar defense to power themselves into first-place. The team averages the most goals per game (3.84), while only allowing 2.53 goals per game (3rd ). The Havoc have the two leading scorers in the SPHL (Sy Nutkevitch and Daniels).

Goaltender Tyler Steel (11-3-0, 2.25 GAA, .934 SV%) came off the IR last week to team up with Courchaine (13-4-1, 2.68 GAA, .909 SV%) for one of the better goaltending tandems in the league.

NOT-SO-SPECIAL TEAMS: The Mayhem are considerable worse at home on the PP and PK. They only convert on 11.8% of PP's at home, while they also kill just 77.1% of opposing PP's.

A LOOK TO THE FUTURE: The team will be on the road for one game against Knoxville and two against Roanoke next weekend.

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

SPHL League Leaders

1. Sy Nutkevitch (Huntsville) 32 34

1.

Sean Bonar (Fayetteville) 27 17

T2. Berkley Scott (Knoxville) 28 32

2. Adam Courchaine (Huntsville) 21 13 T2. Johnny Daniels (Huntsville) 30 32 3. Brad Barone (Mississippi) 25 12 T2. Tayler Thompson (Fayetteville) 31 32 4. Tyler Steel (Huntsville)

16 11 5. Cullen Bradshaw (Mississippi) 32 31 5. Tyler Green (Peoria)

15 10

8. John Siemer (Macon)

25 29

T6. Jordan Ruby (Macon)

15 9

SPHL Goal Leaders SPHL Goals Against Average Leaders Player GP Goals Player GP GAA 1. Jake Hauswirth (Fayetteville) 31 18 1. Sean Bonar (Fayetteville) 27 2.08 2. Lou Educate (Huntsville) 31 17

2. Jordan Ruby (Macon)

15 2.17

T3. Riley Spraggs (Pensacola) 29 16 3. Tyler Steel (Huntsville)

16 2.25 T3. Mike Moran (Mississippi) 25 16 4. Tyler Green (Peoria)

15 2.50 5. Ryan Marcuz (Mississippi) 35 15 5. Matt Zenzola (Pensacola) 24 2.52 T11. John Siemer (Macon) 25 12

SPHL Assist Leaders SPHL Save Percentage Leaders Player GP Assists Player GP SV% 1. Sy Nutkevitch (Huntsville) 32 27 1. Tyler Steel (Huntsville)

16 .934

2. Tayler Thompson (Fayetteville) 31 23

2. Jordan Ruby (Macon)

15 .931

3. Danny Cesarz (Knoxville) 32 22 3. Sean Bonar (Fayetteville) 27 .925

4. Cullen Bradshaw (Mississippi) 32 21 4. Brad Barone (Mississippi) 25 .915 T5. Schneider (RNK)/Kaiser (HSV)/Stuart (PEO) 20

5. Tanner Milliron (Evansville) 21 .914 T19. John Siemer (Macon) 25 14

1. Dennis Sicard (Macon)

30 111 1. Nolan Kaiser (Huntsville) 29 +23 2. Brad Drobot (Fayetteville) 26 95 2. Stefan Stuart (Huntsville) 32 +19 T3. Luke Sandler (Knoxville) 31 78 3. Dylan Nowakowski* (Huntsville) 23 +17 T3. Tyler Barr (Mississippi) 34 78 4. Sy Nutkevitch (Huntsville) 32 +15 5. Mitchell Vandergunst (Mississippi) 13 69 T5. Michel (MAC)/ Carriveau (HSV)/Robertson (FAY)

+14

* On Loan to ECHL

SPHL Point Leaders SPHL Wins Leaders

Player GP Points Player GP Wins SPHL Penalty Minute Leaders SPHL Plus/Minus Leaders Player GP PIM Player GP +/-

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Date Opponent Result Record Points SF-SA PP PK 10/21

Columbus

OTL, 4-3 0-0-1

1

29-35

0-3 3-3 10/22

@Columbus

W, 1-0

1-0-1

3

32-40

1-1 2-2 10/28

Peoria

L, 4-3

1-1-1

3

31-22

1-6 4-5

10/29

Peoria

W, 2-1

2-1-1

5

34-43

0-3 2-2 11/4

@Mississippi

W, 4-3

3-1-1

7

20-29

3-6 4-6 11/5

Evansville

W, 4-3

4-1-1

9

30-29

0-1 1-1 11/6

Evansville

W, 5-2

5-1-1

11

30-28

1-4 2-4 11/11

@Knoxville

W, 4-1

6-1-1

13

34-30

2-8 4-5 11/12

@Evansville

W, 3-1

7-1-1

15

31-29

1-1 1-1 11/13

@Evansville

W, 2-1

8-1-1

17

23-45

0-0 2-2 11/18

@Fayetteville

W, 5-3

9-1-1

19

28-29

1-2 4-4 11/25

Fayetteville

W, 3-1

10-1-1

21

41-36

0-1 1-1 11/26

Columbus

W, 5-1

11-1-1

23

44-27

0-1 0-0 12/2

Fayetteville

SOL, 3-2 11-1-2

24

33-28

0-2 1-2 12/3

@Fayetteville

W, 3-2

12-1-2

26

32-35

0-3 1-1 12/9

Pensacola

W, 2-1

13-1-2

28

42-37

1-5 3-3 12/10

Mississippi

L, 5-2

13-2-2

28

33-27

0-2 1-3 12/16

@Columbus

W, 4-3

14-2-2

30

26-35

1-4 3-4 12/17

Columbus

W, 5-4

15-2-2

32

41-32

0-1 2-2 12/23

@Fayetteville

L, 1-0

15-3-2

32

26-29

0-2 2-2 12/27

@Pensacola

W, 4-1

16-3-2

34

24-28

1-4 2-2 12/30

@Roanoke

OTL, 3-2 16-3-3

35

38-32

1-4 4-6 12/31

@Fayetteville

W, 4-1

17-3-3

37

24-29

1-3 3-4 1/6

@Pensacola

W, 2-1

18-3-3

39

23-33

0-3 3-3 1/13

@Peoria

OTL, 4-3 18-3-4

40

24-32

0-3 5-6 1/14

@Peoria

L, 5-4

18-4-4

40

30-26

0-7 6-8 1/20

@Huntsville

L, 4-0

18-5-4

40

32-38

0-5 4-6 1/21

Knoxville

L, 4-0

18-6-4

40

37-43

0-5 3-6 1/27

Pensacola

OTL, 3-2 18-6-5

41

31-29

0-2 2-2 1/28

@Pensacola

W, 3-1

19-6-5

43

26-45

1-3 3-4 2/3

Huntsville

7:35 PM GAME POSTPONED (DATE TBA) 2/4

Huntsville

7:35 PM $3 Coors Light pints, $2 Hot Dogs 2/7

@Mississippi

7:30 PM 2/10

@Knoxville

7:30 PM 2/11

@Roanoke

7:05 PM 2/12

@Roanoke

3:05 PM 2/17

Mississippi

7:35 PM Military Appreciation Weekend, Family 4-Pack Night 2/18

Fayetteville

7:35 PM Military Appreciation Night ($10 ticket with valid Military ID) 2/19

Fayetteville

4:05 PM Military Appreciation Weekend, Family 4-Pack Night 2/24

Pensacola

7:35 PM $3 Coors Light pints, $2 Pizza 2/25

@Knoxville

7:30 PM 3/3

Mississippi

7:35 PM 3/4

Mississippi

7:35 PM Boy Scouts Night, Family 4-Pack Night 3/5

Pensacola

4:05 PM

3/11

@Columbus

7:30 PM 3/17

Columbus

7:35 PM College Night ($10 Ticket with College ID), $2 Green Beer 3/18

@Columbus

7:30 PM 3/19

Knoxville

4:05 PM Family 4-Pack Night 3/24

@Huntsville

7:00 PM 3/25

@Huntsville

7:00 PM 3/28

@Fayetteville

7:30 PM 3/31

Roanoke

7:35 PM Cherry Blossom Night, $3 Coors Light pints, $2 Hot Dogs 4/2

Pensacola

4:05 PM Family 4-Pack Night 4/4

@Roanoke

7:05 PM 4/7

Roanoke

7:35 PM 4/8

Roanoke

7:35 PM Family 4-Pack Night, $3 Coors Light pints, $2 Pizza

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2009-10 New Jersey Rockets AtJHL 26 2 6 8 30 -- 4 1 1 2 12 2010-11 Long Island Univ. - C.W. Post ACHA II 20 8 21 29 49 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 Stony Brook University ACHA 5 0 2 2 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Stony Brook University ACHA 26 6 6 12 52 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Stony Brook University ACHA 30 9 18 27 60 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Stony Brook University ACHA 29 6 17 23 82 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Men's National University Team ACHA 6 3 3 6 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Huntsville Havoc SPHL 20 0 1 1 33 6 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Evansville IceMen ECHL 4 0 0 0 0 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Elmira Jackals ECHL 1 0 0 0 2 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 17 0 4 4 32 7 -- -- -- -- -- ACHA TOTAL

166 32 67 99 259 -- -- -- -- -- -- SPHL TOTAL

37 0 5 5 65 13

PRO TOTAL

42 0 5 5 67 15

CHRIS JOSEPH (Defense)

4

Pronunciation: (JOH-suhf) Ht / Wt: 6-0 / 185 DOB: 5/14/1991 (25) Pro Season: 2nd Season Shot: Right Hometown: Levittown, NY 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Started season with ECHL Elmira Jackals (1 GP) -

Signed contract with Mayhem on 10/26/16 -

Recorded first point of the season (assist) in first game on 10/28/16 vs. PEO -

Placed on 14-Day IR on 11/22/16 o

Activated from IR 12/1/16 -

Placed on 14-Day IR on 12/10/16

CAREER NOTES: Still searching for first career professional goal... Played 20 games for Huntsville in 2015-2016... Appeared in 4 games for Evansville IceMen (ECHL)...Earned a spot on the Men's National ACHA Team in 2015 to play at the 2015 Winter World University Games in Granada, Spain (3-3-6 in 6 games)... 4 years at Stony Brook University (ACHA DI)... Recorded 64 points in 90 games for SBU...Started collegiate career at Long Island University - C.W. Post in 2010-11.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 0

ASSISTS: 1 (4 Times: LAST: 1/28/17 @ PEN)

POINTS: 1 (4 Times: LAST: 1/28/17 @ PEN)

PIMs: 12 (1/16/17 @ PEN)

LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: Never as Professional

ASSIST: 1/28/17 @ PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: Never as Professional

GWG: Never as Professional

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 Squamish Wolf Pack PIJHL 45 7 8 15 12 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 Squamish Wolf Pack PIJHL 30 9 10 19 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 Grandview Steelers PIJHL 7 0 2 2 2 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 Burnaby Express BCHL 2 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Merritt Centennials BCHL 55 6 10 16 13 -- 4 1 0 1 4 2011-12 Merritt Centennials BCHL 54 9 28 37 16 -- 8 2 0 2 2 2012-13 Brown University NCAA 36 2 10 12 8 1 -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Brown University NCAA 21 1 9 10 6 10 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Brown University NCAA 31 1 0 5 24 -22 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Brown University NCAA 28 1 8 9 4 4 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 DunaÃºjvÃ¡rosi AcÃ©lbikÃ¡k MOL Liga 27 2 6 8 -- -4 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Greenville Swamp Rabbits ECHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 4 0 1 1 2 -1 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

116 5 31 3 42 -7 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

4 0 1 1 2 -1 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

32 2 7 9 2 -6 -- -- -- -- --

BRANDON PFEIL (Defense)

5

Pronunciation: (FILE) Ht / Wt: 6-2 / 185 DOB: 3/3/1992 (24) Pro Season: Rookie Shot: Right Hometown: West Vancouver, BC

2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Started season with DunaÃºjvÃ¡rosi AcÃ©lbikÃ¡k of MOL Liga (Hungary)

-

Signed contact with Mayhem on 1/10/17 -

Loaned to ECHL Greenville Swamp Rabbits on 1/11/17 o

Returned from loan on 1/17/17

-

Made Mayhem debut on 1/20/17 @ HSV

-

Recorded first point (assist) on 1/27/17 vs. PEN

CAREER NOTES: Signed first professional contract with

DunaÃºjvÃ¡rosi AcÃ©lbikÃ¡k of MOL Liga (Hungary) on 7/5/16... Four seasons collegiately at Brown University (NCAA)... 36 points in 116 career games...

2 seasons with Merritt Centennials of BCHL.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 0

ASSISTS: 1 (1/27/17 vs. PEN)

POINTS: 1 (1/27/17 vs. PEN)

PIMs: 2 (1/21/17 vs. KNX)

LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: N/A

ASSIST: 1/27/17 vs. PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: N/A

GWG: N/A

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

MATT JOHNSON (Right Wing)

6

Pronunciation: (JOHN-son) Ht / Wt: 5-10 / 190 DOB: 5/16/1991 (25) Pro Season: 2nd Season Shot: Right Hometown: Stillwater, MN 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) -

Signed contract with Mayhem on 10/12/16 -

Placed on 21-Day IR on October 26, 2016 o

Activated from IR on 12/1/16 -

Recorded first point (assist) on 11/26/16 vs. COL -

Scored first goal on 12/2/16 vs. FAY

CAREER NOTES: Played 2015-2016 season for Kallinge/Ronneby IF (Sweden Division 1)... Served as the team's assistant captain... Played collegiately four seasons for Ohio State University (NCAA DI); scored 43 points in 129 games for OSU... Spent three seasons in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks and the Tri-City Storm; served as Tri-City's assistant captain in final season...Scored 45 points in 155 games in USHL... Drafted Round 17, #203 overall by Waterloo Black Hawks in USHL Entry Draft

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (12/27/16 @ PEN)

ASSISTS: 2 (11/26/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 12/27/16 vs. PEN)

PIMs: 4 (12/16/16 vs. COL) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/14/17 @ PEO

ASSIST: 1/28/17 @ PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/27/16 @ PEN

GWG: 12/27/16 @ PEN

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 Waterloo Blackhawks USHL 40 2 6 8 36 -1 1 0 0 0 2 2009-10 Tri-City Storm USHL 55 9 3 12 64 0 3 0 2 2 4 2010-11 Tri-City Storm USHL 56 9 14 23 62 -11 -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 Ohio State University NCAA 28 3 2 5 18 1 -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Ohio State University NCAA 35 5 4 9 31 1 -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Ohio State University NCAA 33 5 4 9 22 4 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Ohio State University NCAA 33 13 7 20 8 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Kallinge/Ronneby IF Division 1 34 7 9 16 10 8 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 20 6 4 10 8 9 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

129 26 17 43 79 5 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

20 6 4 10 8 9 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

54 13 13 26 18 17 -- -- -- -- --

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2007-08 Beausejour Blades MJHL 24 6 5 11 9 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2007-08 Schreiber Diesels SIJHL 2 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2008-09 Utah State Univ. ACHA II 10 12 10 22 10 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 Utah State Univ. ACHA II 30 23 26 49 47 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Utah State Univ. ACHA II 29 4 11 15 76 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Botany Swarm NZIHL 16 11 16 27 0 17 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Lowen Frankfurt II Germany3 2 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Berkshire Batallion FHL 48 7 36 43 64 26 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Macon Mayhem SPHL 54 0 7 7 77 -6 3 0 0 0 2 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 30 0 5 5 16 6 -- -- -- -- --

ACHA TOTAL

69 39 47 86 133 -- -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

84 0 12 12 93 0 3 0 0 0 2

PRO TOTAL

150 18 64 82 157 43 3 0 0 0 2

JEFF SANDERS (Defense)

7

Pronunciation: (SAND-durz) Ht / Wt: 6-2 / 185 DOB: 10/22/1988 (28) Pro Season: 4th Season Shot: Right Hometown: San Jose, CA 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Re-signed with Mayhem on 10/6/16 -

Recorded first point (assist) on 10/29/16 vs. PEO -

Recorded first fight on 10/22/16 @ COL CAREER NOTES: Played 57 total games for the Mayhem in 2015-16, recording 7 assists and 79 PIM... Played for the Berkshire Batallion (FHL) in 2014-15... Named FHL Defenseman of the Year and to All- FHL Team... Served as Player-Assistant Coach for Berkshire Battalion in 2014-15... Made pro debut for the Botany Swarm (NZIHL)... Played three seasons collegiately for Utah State University (ACHA DII).

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 0

ASSISTS: 1 (5 Times: LAST: 1/6/17 2 PEN)

POINTS: 1 (5 Times: LAST: 1/6/17 2 PEN)

PIMs: 5 (Twice: LAST: 12/31/16 @ FAY) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: No Career SPHL Goals

ASSIST: 1/6/17 @ PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: No Career SPHL Multi-Point Games

GWG: N/A

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2009-10 Flint Jr. Generals CSHL 20 16 14 30 9 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Philadelphia Revolution EJHL 25 13 8 21 14 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Springfield Jr. Pics EJHL 15 9 12 21 6 -- 5 1 5 6 0 2011-12 Manhattanville College NCAA III 25 10 10 20 10 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Manhattanville College NCAA III 28 9 19 28 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Manhattanville College NCAA III 27 11 16 27 10 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Dayton Demonz FHL 41 31 19 50 16 30 3 1 4 5 0 2015-16 Port Huron Prowlers FHL 19 18 11 29 10 17 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Pensacola Ice Flyers SPHL 11 4 4 8 2 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Macon Mayhem SPHL 14 7 5 12 4 7 3 0 1 1 10 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 30 7 8 15 14 13 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

84 30 45 75 28 -- -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

55 18 17 35 20 23 3 0 1 1 10

PRO TOTAL

115 67 47 114 46 70 6 1 5 6 10

MARK RIVERA (Right Wing)

8

Pronunciation: (ri-VAIR-ruh) Ht / Wt: 5-10 / 170 DOB: 6/26/1990 (26) Pro Season: 3rd Season Shot: Right Hometown: Wall, NJ 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL) -

Re-signed with Mayhem on 10/7/16 -

Recorded first point (goal) on 10/28/16 vs. PEO -

Nominated as Mayhem Player of the Month for December (4 G, 5 A, 9 P in 10 games) CAREER NOTES: Traded from Pensacola to Mayhem on 2/22/16 as future considerations from previous trade... Made professional debut for Dayton Demonz (FHL) in 2014-15... Played three years collegiately at Manhattanville College (NCAA III)... Scored a point per game in his final two seasons.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (12/17/16 vs. COL)

ASSISTS: 2 (11/26/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 3 (12/17/16 vs. COL)

PIMs: 4 (11/11/16 @ KNX) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 12/27/16 @ PEN

ASSIST: 12/27/16 @ PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/27/16 @ PEN

GWG: 12/3/16 @ FAY

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2010-11 Florida Jr. Blades MetJHL 31 30 27 57 11 -- 5 3 4 7 0 2011-12 Florida Gulf Coast Univ. ACHA II 10 12 14 26 4 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Florida Gulf Coast Univ. ACHA II 21 31 15 46 14 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Florida Gulf Coast Univ. ACHA II 29 44 56 100 6 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Florida Gulf Coast Univ. ACHA II 19 17 28 45 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Florida Gulf Coast Univ. ACHA II 30 16 43 59 0 -- 4 3 6 9 0 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 30 5 8 13 10 9 -- -- -- -- --

ACHA TOTAL

109 120 156 276 24 -- 4 3 6 9 0

SPHL TOTAL

30 5 8 13 10 9 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

30 5 8 13 10 9 -- -- -- -- -- DANIEL ECHEVERRI (D/F)

10

Pronunciation: (ECH-uh-VAIR-ree) Ht / Wt: 5-9 / 180 DOB: 3/28/1990 (26) Pro Season: Rookie Shot: Left Hometown: MedellÃ-n, COL 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with Florida Everblades (ECHL) -

Recorded first professional point (assist) on 10/21/16 vs. COL -

Scored first pro goal on 11/4/16 @ MIS -

Recorded first pro multi-point game on 11/18/16 @ FAY (1 G, 1 A) CAREER NOTES: Played five season collegiately at Florida Gulf Coast University (ACHA II)... Captain for Colombian National Team that won Gold Medal at 2015-16 Pan-American Ice Hockey Games...

Scored 10 goals and tallied eight assists at the tournament...

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 1 (5 Times: LAST: 12/31/16 @ FAY)

ASSISTS: 2 (12/17/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 12/17/16 vs. COL)

PIMs: 2 (3 Times: LAST: 12/31/16 @ FAY) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 12/31/16 @ FAY

ASSIST: 1/28/17 @ PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/17/16 vs. COL

GWG: 12/31/16 @ FAY

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 Hampton Roads Whalers MetJHL 30 11 15 26 16 -- 4 1 1 2 0 2009-10 Hampton Roads Whalers MetJHL 34 33 29 62 48 -- 3 0 2 2 4 2010-11 Portland Jr. Pirates AtJHL 36 4 16 20 50 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 Hampton Roads Whalers EJHL South 21 12 23 35 20 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Buffalo State College NCAA III 17 3 3 6 35 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Buffalo State College NCAA III 22 3 8 11 10 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Buffalo State College NCAA III 27 14 15 29 14 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Buffalo State College NCAA III 26 14 13 27 6 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Norfolk Admirals ECHL 13 3 2 5 5 5 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Fayetteville FireAntz SPHL 6 1 0 1 6 2 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 8 1 2 3 2 2 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

92 34 9 73 65 -- -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

14 2 2 4 8 4 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

27 5 4 9 13 9 -- -- -- -- --

RYAN SALKELD [IR]

(Left Wing)

12

Pronunciation: (SAWL-keld) Ht / Wt: 6-2 / 180 DOB: 7/31/1991 (25) Pro Season: 2nd Season Shot: Right Hometown: Portsmouth, VA 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Started season with Fayetteville FireAntz o

Placed on waivers on 11/9/16 -

Signed 3-Game Tryout with Mayhem on 11/18/16 o

Signed Second 3-Game on 11/28/16 -

Scored one goal and one assist in Mayhem debut on 11/18/16 -

Signed contract on 12/10/16 -

Place on 21-Day IR on 12/20/16 CAREER NOTES: Made professional debut for Norfolk Admirals (ECHL) on 3/6/16 @ Reading Royals (Recorded on assist)... Recorded first professional fight on 4/1/16 vs. Gunnar Hughes (Adirondack Thunder)... Played four years collegiately for Buffalo State College (NCAA III).

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 1 (Twice: LAST: 11/18/16 @ FAY)

ASSISTS: 1 (Twice: LAST: 12/17/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 2 (11/18/16 @ FAY)

PIMs: 2 (4 Times: LAST: 11/18/16 @ FAY) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 11/18/16 @ FAY

ASSIST: 12/17/16 vs. COL

MULTI-PT GAME: 11/18/16 @ FAY

GWG: No SPHL GWG

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2011-12 Hobart College NCAA III 26 3 11 14 4 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Hobart College NCAA III 20 3 16 19 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Hobart College NCAA III 25 1 18 19 12 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Hobart College NCAA III 22 1 15 16 28 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Cholet France2 4 1 1 2 4 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Macon Mayhem SPHL 44 8 12 20 30 11 3 0 1 1 2 2016-17 Atlanta Gladiators ECHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 27 0 11 11 6 14 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

93 8 60 68 52 -- -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

71 8 23 31 36 25 3 0 1 1 2

PRO TOTAL

76 9 24 33 40 28 3 0 1 1 2

RYAN MICHEL [IR] (Defense)

16

Pronunciation: (Michael) Ht / Wt: 5-11 / 180 DOB: 4/19/1992 (24) Pro Season: 2nd Season Shot: Left Hometown: Camillus, NY 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL) -

Recorded first point (assist) on 10/28/16 vs. PEO -

Loaned to ECHL Atlanta Gladiators on 1/16/17 o

First Career ECHL call-up and appearance o

Returned from loan on 1/19/17 CAREER NOTES: Scored as many goals in 2015-16 for Mayhem (8) as he did his entire college career at Hobart College (NCAA III)... Made professional debut in France for Cholet in 2015-16... 68 points in 93 career games at Hobart College.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 0

ASSISTS: 2 (3 Times: LAST: 12/17/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 2 (3 Times: LAST: 12/17/16 vs. COL)

PIMs: 2 (3 Times: LAST: 1/13/17 @ PEO) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 3/27/16 vs. FAY (Last Season)

ASSIST: 1/13/17 @ PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/17/16 vs. COL

GWG: 2/27/16 @ MRK (Last Season)

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2010-11 Fresno Monsters NAHL 28 9 15 24 52 -3 -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Waterloo Black Hawks USHL 33 9 4 13 18 -15 1 0 0 0 15 2011-12 Coquitlam Express BCHL 50 28 31 59 39 -- 6 1 2 3 6 2012-13 Coquitlam Express BCHL 46 5 14 19 39 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Penticton Vees BCHL 18 4 15 19 13 -- 15 3 7 10 8 2013-14 Northern Michigan Univ. NCAA 21 7 11 18 8 8 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Northern Michigan Univ. NCAA 34 3 10 13 40 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Northern Michigan Univ. NCAA 30 6 6 12 14 -9 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Greenville Swamp Rabbits ECHL 6 0 1 1 0 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Quad City Mallards ECHL 2 0 0 0 2 -3 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 25 12 17 29 28 10 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

85 16 27 43 62 -2 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

25 12 17 29 28 10 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

33 12 18 30 30 6 -- -- -- -- -- JOHN SIEMER (Center)

17

Pronunciation: (SEE-muhr) Ht / Wt: 5-9 / 185 DOB: 1/31/1992 (24) Pro Season: Rookie Shot: Right Hometown: Baldwin Park, CA 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL) -

Signed with Mayhem on 10/11/16 -

Recorded first point (assist) on 10/21/16 vs. COL -

Scored first goal on 10/28/16 vs. PEO -

Named Bauer SPHL Player of the Month for October/November -

Loaned to Greenville (ECHL) on 12/5/16 o

Returned from loan on 12/22/16 -

Loaned to Quad City Mallards (ECHL) on 1/10/16 o

Returned from loan on 1/14/16

CAREER NOTES: Recorded first career ECHL point (assist) on 12/8/16 vs.

Orlando Solar Bears... Played 85 games in three seasons collegiately at Northern Michigan University (NCAA)... Scored 0.85 points per game in 114 career BCHL games... Named to 2012-13 BCHL (Interior) Second All-Star Team.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 11/26/16 vs. COL)

ASSISTS: 2 (4 Times: LAST: 1/28/17 @ PEN)

POINTS: 4 (11/18/16 @ FAY)

PIMs: 12 (12/30/16 @ RNK) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 12/30/16 @ RNK

ASSIST: 1/28/17 @ PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: 1/28/17 @ PEN

GWG: 11/25/16 vs. FAY

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2006-07 Buffalo State College NCAA III 14 3 6 9 16 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2007-08 Tulsa Oilers CHL 5 0 0 0 12 -4 -- -- -- -- -- 2007-08 Richmond Renegades SPHL 38 6 7 13 210 -7 2 3 0 3 2 2008-09 Tulsa Oilers CHL 27 1 1 2 79 -9 -- -- -- -- -- 2008-09 Richmond Renegades SPHL 21 2 6 8 63 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2008-09 Huntsville Havoc SPHL 8 0 1 1 28 -1 5 2 1 3 2 2009-10 Huntsville Havoc SPHL 45 20 14 34 234 -3 -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 Bloomington PrairieThunder IHL 8 0 0 0 24 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Louisiana IceGators SPHL 45 13 7 20 221 -25 -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 Huntsville Havoc SPHL 34 14 9 23 209 2 5 2 0 2 4 2012-13 Augusta RiverHawks SPHL 47 8 10 18 259 -11 -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Bloomington Thunder SPHL 38 8 4 12 196 -8 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Dayton Demonz FHL 5 1 2 3 8 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Peoria Rivermen SPHL 22 1 3 4 114 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Knoxville Ice Bears SPHL 24 6 3 9 127 -5 7 2 2 4 16 2015-16 Knoxville Ice Bears SPHL 53 12 16 28 169 4 3 0 0 0 2 2016-17 Macon Mayhem

SPHL

30

7

13

20

111

12 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

405

97

93

190

1941

-36

22 9 3 12 26

PRO TOTAL

450

99

96

195

2064

-46

22 9 3 12 26 DENNIS SICARD 'A'

(Right Wing)

18

Pronunciation: (SICK-ard) Ht / Wt: 5-11 / 200 DOB: 5/6/1985 (31) Pro Season: 10th Season Shot: Left Hometown: Cobourg, ON 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Signed with Mayhem on 10/3/16 -

Announce Mayhem Assistant Captain on 10/21/16 -

Recorded first point (goal) on 10/21/16 vs. COL -

Played 400th career SPHL regular season game on 1/13/17 @ PEO

CAREER NOTES: Entered season T-3rd in most career SPHL games played (375)... T- 3rd longest consecutive-game goal streak in SPHL (8 games)... Most career SPHL penalty minutes entering 2016-17 season (1,830 PIM)... 3rd most PIM in single game (41 on 2/1/14)... President's Cup Champion (2014-15 Knoxville Ice Bears).

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (12/3/16 @ FAY)

ASSISTS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 1/14/17 @ PEO)

POINTS: 2 (11/18/16 @ FAY)

PIMs: 12 (4 Times: LAST: 1/14/17 @ PEO)

LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/28/17 @ PEN

ASSIST: 1/14/17 @ PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: 1/14/17 @ PEO

GWG: 3/6/16 vs. FAY (Last Season)

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2007-08 Laredo Bucks CHL 57 12 23 35 41 5 11 1 0 1 0 2008-09 Laredo Bucks CHL 5 0 3 3 4 2 -- -- -- -- -- 2008-09 Mississippi RiverKings CHL 53 16 35 51 31 20 12 6 6 12 8 2009-10 Mississippi RiverKings CHL 52 13 24 37 47 -4 3 0 0 0 0 2010-11 Mississippi RiverKings CHL 66 28 24 52 88 -15 5 0 1 1 2 2011-12 Wichita Thunder CHL 57 19 42 61 37 11 14 4 3 7 4 2012-13 Wichita Thunder CHL 66 17 49 66 77 27 15 4 4 8 13 2013-14 Wichita Thunder CHL 55 18 30 48 24 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Peoria Rivermen SPHL 44 10 24 34 18 8 3 1 1 2 2 2015-16 Peoria Rivermen SPHL 48 12 16 28 57 11 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Macon Mayhem SPHL 1 0 0 0 4 0 3 0 0 0 2 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 28 6 7 13 10 1 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

121 28 47 75 89 20 6 1 1 2 4

PRO TOTAL

532 151 277 428 438 69 66 16 15 31 2

MATT SUMMERS 'C' (Right Wing)

19

Pronunciation: (SUM-muhrz) Ht / Wt: 6-1 / 195 DOB: 7/15/1986 (30) Pro Season: 10th Season Shot: Left Hometown: Savage, MN 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Re-signed with Mayhem on 9/28/16 -

Announce Mayhem Captain on 10/21/16 -

Recorded first point (goal) on 10/22/16 @ COL CAREER NOTES: Signed off waivers by Mayhem on 4/1/16 last season...

Named Peoria Rivermen Assistant Captain for 2015-16 season... Named SPHL Player of the Month for December 2015... Recorded 4 assists in game for Peoria on 3/1/15 vs.

FAY (Tied for Rivermen team record- most assists, game)...

Played seven seasons in CHL for Wichita Thunder, Mississippi RiverKings, and Laredo Bucks.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 1 (5 Times: LAST: 1/13/17 @ PEO)

ASSISTS: 2 (11/12/16 @ EVN)

POINTS: 2 (Twice; LAST: 1/27/17 vs. PEN)

PIMs: 4 (12/9/16 vs. PEN) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/27/17 vs. PEN

ASSIST: 1/27/17 vs. PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: 1/27/17 vs. PEN

GWG: 12/16/16 @ COL

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 HC Sparta Praha U18 Czech U18 7 1 2 3 0 -4 -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 HC Sparta Praha U16 Czech U16 9 5 6 11 33 12 -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 HC Sparta Praha U18 Czech U18 32 3 3 6 18 2 -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Lukko U17 Jr. B2 SM-sarja 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 1 1 2 0 2010-11 Lukko U18 Jr. B SM-sarja Q 9 3 5 8 12 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Lukko U18 Jr. B SM-sarja 20 12 6 18 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 Sport U20 Jr. A SM-liiga 35 9 10 19 127 -10 -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Everett Silvertips WHL 67 4 7 11 119 -22 6 0 0 0 8 2013-14 HC Sparta Praha U20 Czech U20 32 7 6 13 80 1 7 0 4 4 8 2014-15 HC Sparta Praha U20 Czech U20 9 3 4 7 10 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees NAHL 46 14 17 31 98 10 2 2 0 2 2 2015-16 Berlin River Drivers FHL 12 6 4 10 19 -2 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Mississippi RiverKings SPHL 23 0 2 2 67 -2 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 29 6 6 12 30 2 -- -- -- -- --

JUNIOR TOTAL

266 61 120 181 505 -8 16 3 5 8 18

SPHL TOTAL

52 6 8 14 97 0 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

64 12 12 24 116 -2 -- -- -- -- -- STATHIS SOUMELIDIS

(Left Wing)

21

Pronunciation: (STATH-is SOO-meh-LIH-dis) Ht / Wt: 6-2 / 220 DOB: 1/17/1994 (23) Pro Season: 2nd Season Shot: Left Hometown: Brno, CZE 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL) -

Recorded first point (goal) on 11/4/16 @ MRK -

Recorded first fight on 12/3/16 @ FAY (vs. Brad Drobot) CAREER NOTES: Made SPHL debut for Mississippi RiverKings on 2/5/16 vs.

Mayhem... Made pro debut for Berlin River Drivers on 10/21/16... Drafted in Round 2, #71 Overall by Everett Silvertips in CHL Import Draft... 2011-12 Jr. A SM-Liiga Most Penalized Player (127 PIM)... Played for Czech Republic U18 and U19 teams in 2011-12.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 1 (6 Times: LAST: 1/14/17 @ PEO)

ASSISTS: 1 (6 Times: LAST: 1/28/17 @ PEN)

POINTS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 1/13/17 @ PEO)

PIMs: 10 (1/14/17 @ PEO)

LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/14/17 @ PEO

ASSIST: 1/28/17 @ PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: 1/13/17 @ PEO

GWG: 11/11/16 @ KNX

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2005-06 Traverse City North Stars NAHL 15 0 0 0 20 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2005-06 Soo Indians Major Midget T1EHL U18 8 3 0 3 10 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2006-07 Soo Indians T1EHL U18 26 8 10 18 50 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2007-08 Traverse City North Stars NAHL 52 5 11 16 53 5 -- -- -- -- -- 2008-09 Traverse City North Stars NAHL 50 10 20 30 77 10 5 1 0 1 0 2009-10 Davenport University ACHA II 41 28 31 59 80 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Davenport University ACHA 1 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Danville Dashers FHL 15 10 8 18 17 0 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 SCS Fighting Saints FHL 18 5 10 15 19 -8 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 2 0 0 0 -1 0 -- -- -- -- --

ACHA TOTAL

42 28 31 59 80 -- -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

2 0 0 0 -1 0 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

35 15 18 33 -9 36 -- -- -- -- -- MARC THOMPSON

(Defense)

22

Pronunciation: (tomp-son) Ht / Wt: 6-1 / 185 DOB: 1/13/1988 (29) Pro Season: 2nd Season Shot: Left Hometown: Davison, MI 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Started season with St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints (FHL) -

Signed contract with Mayhem on 1/26/17 CAREER NOTES: Made professional debut for Danville Dashers (FHL) on 3/14/14 vs. Danville Dashers (1 assist)... Played collegiately for Davenport University (ACHA)... Won ACHA National Championship at Davenport... Brother of Garrett Thompson (AHL/ECHL).

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 0

ASSISTS: 0

POINTS: 0

PIMs: 0 LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: N/A

ASSIST: N/A

MULTI-PT GAME: N/A

GWG: N/A

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 New York Saints MetJHL 34 11 9 20 18 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 New Jersey Hitmen EmJHL 29 11 14 25 4 -- 4 0 0 0 2 2010-11 New Jersey Hitmen EmJHL 39 29 53 82 20 -- 4 1 3 4 0 2010-11 New Jersey Hitmen EJHL 6 1 0 1 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 New Jersey Hitmen EJHL 45 27 18 45 14 -- 6 2 1 3 0 2012-13 Univ. of New Hampshire NCAA 15 1 1 2 0 -2 -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Univ. of New Hampshire NCAA 16 1 0 1 4 -7 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Univ. of New Hampshire NCAA 20 3 4 7 10 -5 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Univ. of New Hampshire NCAA 19 1 0 1 4 -12 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Florida Everblades ECHL 2 0 1 1 2 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Indy Fuel ECHL 7 0 0 0 2 -8 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 23 7 11 18 20 -1 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

70 6 5 11 18 -26 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

23 7 11 18 20 -1 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

32 7 12 19 27 -10 -- -- -- -- --

COLLIN

M AC DONALD

(Left Wing)

24

Pronunciation: (MAC-don-ald) Ht / Wt: 6-1 / 200 DOB: 6/21/1992 (24) Pro Season: Rookie Shot: Left Hometown: West Milford, NJ 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended training camp with Toledo Walleye (ECHL) -

Recorded first point (assist) on 10/21/16 vs. COL -

Scored first professional goal on 10/29/16 vs. PEO -

Loaned to Florida Everblades (ECHL) on 12/2/16 o

Returned from loan on 12/9/16 -

Loaned to Indy Fuel (ECHL) on 12/27/16 o

Returned on 1/12/17

CAREER NOTES: Recorded first ECHL point on 12/3/16 for Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears... Played 4 years collegiately at University of New Hampshire... Served as UNH Captain for 2015-16 season... Played 3 seasons for New Jersey Hitmen (EmJHL and EJHL)... Served as team's Captain for 2010-11 season.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (11/13/16 @ EVN)

ASSISTS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 11/18/16 @ FAY)

POINTS: 2 (6 Times: LAST: 12/16/16 @ COL)

PIMs: 5 (11/18/16 @ FAY) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 12/16/16 @ COL

ASSIST: 1/14/17 @ PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/16/16 @ COL

GWG: 11/13/16 @ EVN

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 HC Sparta Praha U18 Czech U18 34 4 8 12 208 13 2 0 0 0 2 2009-10 HC Sparta Praha U18 Czech U18 27 2 7 9 113 11 3 0 1 1 14 2009-10 HC Sparta Praha U20 Czech U20 16 1 2 3 22 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 HC Sparta Praha U20 Czech U20 50 7 15 22 101 11 2 0 0 0 0 2010-11 HC Sparta Praha Czech 0 0 0 0 0 -- 6 1 0 1 2 2011-12 HC Sparta Praha U20 Czech U20 14 5 4 9 42 10 4 0 0 0 6 2011-12 HC Berounsti Medvedi Czech2 Q -- -- -- -- -- -- 8 1 4 5 4 2011-12 HC Berounsti Medvedi Czech2 35 0 6 6 67 -9 -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 HC Sparta Praha Czech 5 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 HC Litomerice Czech2 34 3 2 5 48 -5 7 0 0 0 27 2013-14 Mississippi RiverKings SPHL 34 4 7 11 45 -4 3 1 1 2 0 2013-14 St. Charles Chill CHL 12 0 0 0 2 -6 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Mississippi RiverKings SPHL 55 1 7 8 79 -10 5 0 2 2 0 2015-16 HC Benatky nad Jizerou Czech2 9 0 0 0 32 1 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 HC Slovan ÃstÃ- nad Labem Czech2 26 4 7 11 88 -1 2 0 3 3 2 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 25 2 2 4 32 -3 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

114 7 16 23 156 -17 8 1 3 4 0

PRO TOTAL

235 14 31 45 393 -37 31 3 10 13 35

DANIEL SOBOTKA (Defense)

28

Pronunciation: (soh-BAHT-kah) Ht / Wt: 6-6 / 225 DOB: 8/15/1992 (24) Pro Season: 6th Season Shot: Left Hometown: Prague, CZE 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Recorded first point (assist) on 10/29/16 vs. PEO -

Recorded first fight on 11/11/16 @ KNX -

Placed on 21-Day IR on 11/17/16 o

Activated on 12/9/16 -

Scored first goal on 12/10/16 vs. MRK

CAREER NOTES: Played last season in Czech2 League... Spent prior two seasons with Mississippi RiverKings... Made SPHL debut on 11/6/13 vs.

Louisiana IceGators... Made professional debut for HC Sparta Praha (Czech) in 2010-11 season... Played for Czech Republic U20 International Jr. team in 11-12.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 1 (Twice: LAST: 1/28/17 @ PEN)

ASSISTS: 1 (Twice: LAST: 1/27/17 vs. PEN)

POINTS: 1 (4 Times: LAST: 1/28/17 @ PEN)

PIMs: 12 (1/20/17 @ HSV)

LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/28/17 @ PEN

ASSIST: 1/27/17 vs. PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/6/13 @ PEN (13-14 season w/ MRK)

GWG: 1/28/17 @ PEN

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 Kamloops Blazers WHL 65 10 7 17 16 -13 4 0 0 0 2 2009-10 Kamloops Blazers WHL 68 13 9 22 16 -12 2 2 0 2 0 2010-11 Kamloops Blazers WHL 9 0 2 2 2 2 -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Saskatoon Blades WHL 61 30 31 61 16 20 10 1 4 5 4 2011-12 Saskatoon Blades WHL 62 23 36 59 34 9 4 0 0 0 2 2012-13 Tulsa Oilers CHL 15 1 3 4 0 -8 -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Univ. of Saskatchewan CIS 6 0 1 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Louisiana IceGators SPHL 29 11 14 25 16 8 2 0 0 0 0 2013-14 Elmira Jackals ECHL 18 2 4 6 0 -6 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Peoria Rivermen SPHL 52 22 14 36 20 -4 3 1 2 3 0 2014-15 Kalamazoo Wings ECHL 2 0 1 1 0 1 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Peoria Rivermen SPHL 17 4 3 7 12 -3 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Macon Mayhem SPHL 38 13 27 40 4 -1 3 2 1 3 0 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 24 8 11 19 15 6 -- -- -- -- --

JUNIOR TOTAL

267 76 85 161 84 6 20 3 4 7 8

SPHL TOTAL

160 58 69 127 67 6 8 3 3 6 0

PRO TOTAL

195 61 77 138 67 -7 8 3 3 13 0

JAKE TRASK (Left Wing)

29

Pronunciation: (TRASK) Ht / Wt: 6-0 / 175 DOB: 8/31/1991 (25) Pro Season: 5th Season Shot: Right Hometown: Saskatoon, SK 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Recorded first point (goal) on 10/21/16 vs. COL -

Placed on 14-Day IR on 1/14/17 CAREER NOTES: Acquired by Mayhem in trade from Peoria on 12/13/15... Scored 43 points in 41 games (including playoffs) after being acquired...

Tied for Rivermen records of most PP goals in season (10) and most GWG in season (6)... 20 career games in ECHL for Kalamazoo Wings and Elmira Jackals... Played 4 seasons of junior hockey in WHL.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (10/21/16 vs. COL)

ASSISTS: 2 (12/17/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 3 (12/17/16 vs. COL)

PIMs: 7 (11/11/16 vs. KNX) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/6/17 @ PEN

ASSIST: 1/13/17 @ PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/17/16 vs. COL

GWG: 1/15/16 @ COL (Last Season)

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

JORDAN RUBY (Goalie)

30

Pronunciation: (ROO-bee) Ht / Wt: 6-1 / 205 DOB: 2/2/1991 (25) Pro Season: 2nd Season Catches: Left Hometown: Tavistock, ON 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL) -

Signed contract with Mayhem on 10/15/16 -

Made first start on 10/29/16 vs. PEO (2-1 W) o

Saved 42 of 43 shots faced -

Loaned to South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) on 12/31/16 o

Returned from loan on 1/21/17 CAREER NOTES: Played 19 games for ECHL Brampton in 2015-16 (3.12 GAA, .903 SV%)... In 8 games for Huntsville in 2015-16: 1.87 GAA, .933 SV%... Made pro debut for Toledo Walleye (ECHL) on 4/3/15 vs. Kalamazoo Wings (W, 26 saves/29 shots)... Won two AHA Championships (2013-14 and 2014-15) at RIT

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

SAVES: 44 (1/28/17 @ PEN)

SHOTS: 45 (1/28/17 @ PEN)

GA: 4 (Twice: LAST: 1/21/17 vs. KNX) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

WIN: 1/28/17 @ PEN

REGULATION LOSS: 1/21/17 vs. KNX

OTL/SOL: 1/27/17 vs. PEN (OTL)

SHUTOUT: 11/28/15 @ LOU (Last Season)

Regular Season

Season Team League GP Min W L OTL GAA SV% SVS GA SO 2011-12 R.I.T. NCAA 4 237 1 3 0 3.03 .904 113 12 0 2012-13 R.I.T. NCAA 21 1179 8 10 1 3.05 .911 611 60 0 2013-14 R.I.T. NCAA 17 962 3 11 2 3.74 .892 493 60 1 2014-15 R.I.T. NCAA 23 1343 11 8 4 2.10 .924 570 47 2 2014-15 Toledo Walleye ECHL 1 60 1 0 0 3.00 .897 26 3 0 2015-16 Huntsville Havoc SPHL 8 482 4 3 1 1.87 .933 208 15 1 2015-16 Indy Fuel ECHL 1 29 -- -- -- 6.15 .824 14 3 0 2015-16 Brampton Beast ECHL 19 1018 6 9 3 3.12 .903 492 53 0 2016-17 South Carolina Stingrays ECHL 1 60 1 0 0 1.00 .947 18 1 0 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 15 913 9 3 3 2.17 .931 447 33 0

NCAA TOTAL

65 3721 23 32 7 2.88 0.910 1787 179 3

SPHL TOTAL

23 1395 13 6 4 2.07 .932 655 48 1

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

TROY PASSINGHAM (Goalie)

31

Pronunciation: (passing-ham) Ht / Wt: 6-5 / 215 DOB: 11/17/1990 (26) Pro Season: Rookie Catches: Left Hometown: Mississauga, ON 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) -

Started season with Danville Dashers (FHL) -

Signed contract with Mayhem on 11/29/16 -

Earned 2-1 W in first start vs. PEN on 12/9/16 CAREER NOTES: Played 5 seasons collegiately in Canada for Ryerson University (CIS)... Made professional debut for Florida Everblades (ECHL) on 3/26/11 vs. Wheeling Nailers (L, 4 GA on 18 shots)...

Played 2 seasons of junior hockey in OHL for Windsor Spitfires and Sarnia Sting... Named CHL Goaltender of the Week on 10/18/09... OHL Champion and CHL Memorial Cup Champion in 2009-10 with Windsor Spitfires.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

SAVES: 36 (12/9/16 vs. PEN)

SHOTS: 38 (1/20/17 @ HSV)

GA: 4 (1/20/17 @ HSV) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

WIN: 1/6/17 @ PEN

REGULATION LOSS: 1/20/17 @ HSV

OTL/SOL: 1/13/17 @ PEO (SOL)

SHUTOUT: N/A

Regular Season

Season Team League GP Min W L OTL GAA SV% SVS GA SO 2008-09 Vaughan Vipers OJHL 30 1794 18 8 3 3.08 0.918 1034 92 0 2009-10 Windsor Spitfires OHL 50 2848 35 10 3 2.78 0.902 1211 132 3 2010-11 Windsor Spitfires OHL 17 943 9 5 2 3.24 0.898 451 51 0 2010-11 Sarnia Sting OHL 24 1261 9 10 3 4.76 0.879 727 100 0 2010-11 Florida Everblades ECHL 1 34 0 1 0 7.13 0.778 14 4 0 2011-12 Ryerson University CIS 24 1331 9 14 0 3.65 0.882 607 81 2 2012-13 Ryerson University CIS 17 940 7 9 0 4.09 0.884 486 64 0 2013-14 Ryerson University CIS 20 1098 11 7 0 2.95 0.915 581 54 0 2014-15 Ryerson University CIS 27 1625 14 13 0 3.40 0.906 889 92 0 2015-16 Ryerson University CIS 15 852 8 7 0 2.47 0.933 484 35 2 2016-17 Danville Dashers FHL 8 471 6 1 1 2.29 0.935 260 18 2 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 7 391 4 1 1 2.15 0.932 192 14 0

JUNIOR TOTAL

121 6846 71 33 11 3.31 0.901 3423 375 3

SPHL TOTAL

7 391 4 1 1 2.15 0.932 192 14 0

