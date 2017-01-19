MAYHEM GAME NOTES: Mayhem Battle Knoxville Ice Bears (January 21, 2017)

January 21, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





LAST MAYHEM MATCHUP: Last night, the Mayhem were dominated by the Huntsville Havoc 4-0. The team gave up two power play goals, and did not score on any of the six power plays.

ALL-TIME SERIES: Macon is 2-6-1 all-time against the Ice Bears, but the Mayhem have won the lone meeting between the two teams this season.

SCOUTING THE BEARS: The Knoxville Ice Bears rank second in the SPHL in goals scored per game (3.59). They are lead offensively by Berkley Scott (29 points), who has 24 points in his last 12 games. Their main goaltender, Brian Billett got loaned to the ECHL on 1/19/17, which means that Dylan Wells is their main goaltender. Wells is 2-1-1 with a 3.21 GAA and a .921 SV%.

PUTTING UP ZEROES: The Mayhem were shutout for the second time of the season last night in Huntsville (Last time: 12/23/16 @ FAY)

GETTING A KEY PIECE BACK : Goaltender Jordan Ruby will be in uniform tonight, as he has returned from his loan to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. Ruby was loaned on 12/31/16, and prior to his call-up, was 8-2-2 with a 2.05 GAA and a .932 SV%.

A LOOK TO THE FUTURE: The Macon Mayhem will be back as home next Friday, January 27, against the Pensacola Ice Flyers, before traveling to play in Pensacola on Saturday night. The team will then be home on February 3rd and 4th against the Huntsville Havoc.

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES SPHL League Leaders

1. Sy Nutkevitch (Huntsville) 29 31

T.

Sean Bonar (Fayetteville) 21 12

2. Johnny Daniels (Huntsville) 27 30

T2. Tyler Steel (Huntsville) 15 11 T3. Scott Berkley (Knoxville) 23 29 T2. Adam Courchaine (Huntsville) 18 11 T3. Cullen Bradshaw (Mississippi) 27 29 T4. Brian Billett* (Knoxville) 16 9 5. Jake Hauswirth (Fayetteville) 25 27 T4. Brad Barone (Mississippi) 20 9

T6. Siemer (Macon)/Wood (Huntsville) 26

T5. Ruby (Macon)/Green (Peoria) 8

SPHL Goal Leaders SPHL Goals Against Average Leaders Player GP Goals Player GP GAA 1. Lou Educate (Huntsville) 28 17 1. Jordan Ruby (Macon)

12 2.05

2. Jake Hauswirth (Fayetteville) 25 16

2. Sean Bonar (Fayetteville) 21 2.19 T3. Mike Moran (Mississippi) 20 14 3. Tyler Green (Peoria)

13 2.27 T3. Luke Sandler (Knoxville) 26 14 4. Tyler Steel (Huntsville)

15 2.31 T3. Spraggs (PEN)/Nowakowski (HSV) 14 5. Matt Zenzola (Pensacola) 19 2.41

SPHL Assist Leaders SPHL Save Percentage Leaders Player GP Assists Player GP SV% 1. Sy Nutkevitch (Huntsville) 29 25 1. Tyler Steel (Huntsville)

15 .934

2. Danny Cesarz (Knoxville) 27 21

2. Jordan Ruby (Macon)

12 .932

T3. Cullen Bradshaw (Missisippi) 27 19 T3. Sean Bonar (Fayetteville) 21 .921

T3. Scott Berkley (Knoxville) 23 19 T3. Tanner Milliron (Evansville) 18 .921 T5. Daniels (HSV)/Thompson (FAY 18

5. Matt Zenzola (Pensacola) 19 .918

1. Dennis Sicard (Macon)

27 100 1. Nolan Kaiser (Huntsville) 26 +21 2. Tyler Barr (Mississippi)

29 72 2. Stefan Stuart (Huntsville) 29 +19 3. Mitchell Vandergunst (MRK) 13 69 3. Sy Nutkevitch (Huntsville) 29 +18 4. Luke Sandler (Knoxville) 26 68 4. Dylan Nowakowski* (Huntsville) 23 +17 5. Brad Drobot (Fayetteville) 21 63 5. Zach Carriveau (Huntsville) 28 +15

* On Loan to ECHL

SPHL Point Leaders SPHL Wins Leaders

Player GP Points Player GP Wins SPHL Penalty Minute Leaders SPHL Plus/Minus Leaders Player GP PIM Player GP +/-

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Date Opponent Result Record Points SF-SA PP PK 10/21

Columbus

OTL, 4-3 0-0-1

1

29-35

0-3 3-3 10/22

@Columbus

W, 1-0

1-0-1

3

32-40

1-1 2-2 10/28

Peoria

L, 4-3

1-1-1

3

31-22

1-6 4-5

10/29

Peoria

W, 2-1

2-1-1

5

34-43

0-3 2-2 11/4

@Mississippi

W, 4-3

3-1-1

7

20-29

3-6 4-6 11/5

Evansville

W, 4-3

4-1-1

9

30-29

0-1 1-1 11/6

Evansville

W, 5-2

5-1-1

11

30-28

1-4 2-4 11/11

@Knoxville

W, 4-1

6-1-1

13

34-30

2-8 4-5 11/12

@Evansville

W, 3-1

7-1-1

15

31-29

1-1 1-1 11/13

@Evansville

W, 2-1

8-1-1

17

23-45

0-0 2-2 11/18

@Fayetteville

W, 5-3

9-1-1

19

28-29

1-2 4-4 11/25

Fayetteville

W, 3-1

10-1-1

21

41-36

0-1 1-1 11/26

Columbus

W, 5-1

11-1-1

23

44-27

0-1 0-0 12/2

Fayetteville

SOL, 3-2 11-1-2

24

33-28

0-2 1-2 12/3

@Fayetteville

W, 3-2

12-1-2

26

32-35

0-3 1-1 12/9

Pensacola

W, 2-1

13-1-2

28

42-37

1-5 3-3 12/10

Mississippi

L, 5-2

13-2-2

28

33-27

0-2 1-3 12/16

@Columbus

W, 4-3

14-2-2

30

26-35

1-4 3-4 12/17

Columbus

W, 5-4

15-2-2

32

41-32

0-1 2-2 12/23

@Fayetteville

L, 1-0

15-3-2

32

26-29

0-2 2-2 12/27

@Pensacola

W, 4-1

16-3-2

34

24-28

1-4 2-2 12/30

@Roanoke

OTL, 3-2 16-3-3

35

38-32

1-4 4-6 12/31

@Fayetteville

W, 4-1

17-3-3

37

24-29

1-3 3-4 1/6

@Pensacola

W, 2-1

18-3-3

39

23-33

0-3 3-3 1/13

@Peoria

OTL, 4-3 18-3-4

40

24-32

0-3 5-6 1/14

@Peoria

L, 5-4

18-4-4

40

30-26

0-7 6-8 1/20

@Huntsville

L, 4-0

18-5-4

40

32-38

0-5 4-6 1/21

Knoxville

7:35 PM Nickelodeon Double Dare Night and College Night ($2 Miller Lite Drafts) 1/27

Pensacola

7:35 PM Gudge Gentzler Family 4-Pack Night (4 Tickets, 4 Cokes, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Hats for $45) 1/28

@Pensacola

7:05 PM 2/3

Huntsville

7:35 PM 2/4

Huntsville

7:35 PM $2 Miller Lite Drafts, $2 Hot Dogs 2/7

@Mississippi

7:30 PM 2/10

@Knoxville

7:30 PM 2/11

@Roanoke

7:05 PM 2/12

@Roanoke

3:05 PM 2/17

Mississippi

7:35 PM Gudge Gentzler Family 4-Pack Night (4 Tickets, 4 Cokes, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Hats for $45) 2/18

Fayetteville

7:35 PM Military Appreciation Night 2/19

Fayetteville

4:05 PM Gudge Gentzler Family 4-Pack Night (4 Tickets, 4 Cokes, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Hats for $45) 2/24

Pensacola

7:35 PM

2/25

@Knoxville

7:30 PM 3/3

Mississippi

7:35 PM 3/4

Mississippi

7:35 PM Boy Scouts Night, Gudge Gentzler Family 4-Pack Night 3/5

Pensacola

4:05 PM $2 Miller Lite Drafts 3/11

@Columbus

7:30 PM 3/17

Columbus

7:35 PM 3/18

@Columbus

7:30 PM 3/19

Knoxville

4:05 PM Gudge Gentzler Family 4-Pack Night (4 Tickets, 4 Cokes, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Hats for $45) 3/24

@Huntsville

7:00 PM 3/25

@Huntsville

7:00 PM 3/28

@Fayetteville

7:30 PM 3/31

Roanoke

7:35 PM Cherry Blossom Night 4/2

Pensacola

4:05 PM Gudge Gentzler Family 4-Pack Night (4 Tickets, 4 Cokes, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Hats for $45) 4/4

@Roanoke

7:05 PM 4/7

Roanoke

7:35 PM 4/8

Roanoke

7:35 PM Gudge Gentzler Family 4-Pack Night (4 Tickets, 4 Cokes, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Hats for $45)

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2009-10 New Jersey Rockets AtJHL 26 2 6 8 30 -- 4 1 1 2 12 2010-11 Long Island Univ. - C.W. Post ACHA II 20 8 21 29 49 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 Stony Brook University ACHA 5 0 2 2 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Stony Brook University ACHA 26 6 6 12 52 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Stony Brook University ACHA 30 9 18 27 60 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Stony Brook University ACHA 29 6 17 23 82 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Men's National University Team ACHA 6 3 3 6 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Huntsville Havoc SPHL 20 0 1 1 33 6 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Evansville IceMen ECHL 4 0 0 0 0 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Elmira Jackals ECHL 1 0 0 0 2 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 14 0 3 3 30 5 -- -- -- -- -- ACHA TOTAL

166 32 67 99 259 -- -- -- -- -- -- SPHL TOTAL

34 0 4 4 63 11

PRO TOTAL

39 0 4 4 65 13

CHRIS JOSEPH (Defense)

4

Pronunciation: (JOH-suhf) Ht / Wt: 6-0 / 185 DOB: 5/14/1991 (25) Pro Season: 2nd Season Shot: Right Hometown: Levittown, NY 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Started season with ECHL Elmira Jackals (1 GP) -

Signed contract with Mayhem on 10/26/16 -

Recorded first point of the season (assist) in first game on 10/28/16 vs. PEO -

Placed on 14-Day IR on 11/22/16 o

Activated from IR 12/1/16 -

Placed on 14-Day IR on 12/10/16

CAREER NOTES: Still searching for first career professional goal... Played 20 games for Huntsville in 2015-2016... Appeared in 4 games for Evansville IceMen (ECHL)...Earned a spot on the Men's National ACHA Team in 2015 to play at the 2015 Winter World University Games in Granada, Spain (3-3-6 in 6 games)... 4 years at Stony Brook University (ACHA DI)... Recorded 64 points in 90 games for SBU...Started collegiate career at Long Island University - C.W. Post in 2010-11.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 0

ASSISTS: 1 (3 Times: LAST: 1/14/17 @ PEO)

POINTS: 1 (3 Times: LAST: 1/14/17 @ PEO)

PIMs: 12 (1/16/17 @ PEN)

LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: Never as Professional

ASSIST: 1/14/17 @ PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: Never as Professional

GWG: Never as Professional

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 Squamish Wolf Pack PIJHL 45 7 8 15 12 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 Squamish Wolf Pack PIJHL 30 9 10 19 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 Grandview Steelers PIJHL 7 0 2 2 2 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 Burnaby Express BCHL 2 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Merritt Centennials BCHL 55 6 10 16 13 -- 4 1 0 1 4 2011-12 Merritt Centennials BCHL 54 9 28 37 16 -- 8 2 0 2 2 2012-13 Brown University NCAA 36 2 10 12 8 1 -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Brown University NCAA 21 1 9 10 6 10 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Brown University NCAA 31 1 0 5 24 -22 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Brown University NCAA 28 1 8 9 4 4 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 DunaÃºjvÃ¡rosi AcÃ©lbikÃ¡k MOL Liga 27 2 6 8 -- -4 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Greenville Swamp Rabbits ECHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

116 5 31 3 42 -7 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

1 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

29 2 6 8 0 -5 -- -- -- -- --

BRANDON PFEIL (Defense)

5

Pronunciation: (FILE) Ht / Wt: 6-2 / 185 DOB: 3/3/1992 (24) Pro Season: Rookie Shot: Right Hometown: West Vancouver, BC

2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Started season with DunaÃºjvÃ¡rosi AcÃ©lbikÃ¡k of MOL Liga (Hungary)

-

Signed contact with Mayhem on 1/10/17 -

Loaned to ECHL Greenville Swamp Rabbits on 1/11/17 o

Returned from loan on 1/17/17

-

Made Mayhem debut on 1/20/17 @ HSV

CAREER NOTES: Signed first professional contract with

DunaÃºjvÃ¡rosi AcÃ©lbikÃ¡k of MOL Liga (Hungary) on 7/5/16... Four seasons collegiately at Brown University (NCAA)... 36 points in 116 career games...

2 seasons with Merritt Centennials of BCHL.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 0

ASSISTS:

POINTS: 0

PIMs: 0

LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: N/A

ASSIST: N/A

MULTI-PT GAME: N/A

GWG: N/A

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

MATT JOHNSON (Right Wing)

6

Pronunciation: (JOHN-son) Ht / Wt: 5-10 / 190 DOB: 5/16/1991 (25) Pro Season: 2nd Season Shot: Right Hometown: Stillwater, MN 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) -

Signed contract with Mayhem on 10/12/16 -

Placed on 21-Day IR on October 26, 2016 o

Activated from IR on 12/1/16 -

Recorded first point (assist) on 11/26/16 vs. COL -

Scored first goal on 12/2/16 vs. FAY

CAREER NOTES: Played 2015-2016 season for Kallinge/Ronneby IF (Sweden Division 1)... Served as the team's assistant captain... Played collegiately four seasons for Ohio State University (NCAA DI); scored 43 points in 129 games for OSU... Spent three seasons in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks and the Tri-City Storm; served as Tri-City's assistant captain in final season...Scored 45 points in 155 games in USHL... Drafted Round 17, #203 overall by Waterloo Black Hawks in USHL Entry Draft

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (12/27/16 @ PEN)

ASSISTS: 2 (11/26/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 12/27/16 vs. PEN)

PIMs: 4 (12/16/16 vs. COL) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/14/17 @ PEO

ASSIST: 12/31/16 @ FAY

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/27/16 @ PEN

GWG: 12/27/16 @ PEN

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 Waterloo Blackhawks USHL 40 2 6 8 36 -1 1 0 0 0 2 2009-10 Tri-City Storm USHL 55 9 3 12 64 0 3 0 2 2 4 2010-11 Tri-City Storm USHL 56 9 14 23 62 -11 -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 Ohio State University NCAA 28 3 2 5 18 1 -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Ohio State University NCAA 35 5 4 9 31 1 -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Ohio State University NCAA 33 5 4 9 22 4 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Ohio State University NCAA 33 13 7 20 8 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Kallinge/Ronneby IF Division 1 34 7 9 16 10 8 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 17 6 3 9 6 9 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

129 26 17 43 79 5 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

17 6 3 9 6 19 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

51 13 12 25 16 17 -- -- -- -- --

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2007-08 Beausejour Blades MJHL 24 6 5 11 9 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2007-08 Schreiber Diesels SIJHL 2 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2008-09 Utah State Univ. ACHA II 10 12 10 22 10 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 Utah State Univ. ACHA II 30 23 26 49 47 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Utah State Univ. ACHA II 29 4 11 15 76 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Botany Swarm NZIHL 16 11 16 27 0 17 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Lowen Frankfurt II Germany3 2 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Berkshire Batallion FHL 48 7 36 43 64 26 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Macon Mayhem SPHL 54 0 7 7 77 -6 3 0 0 0 2 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 27 0 5 5 14 6 -- -- -- -- --

ACHA TOTAL

69 39 47 86 133 -- -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

81 0 12 12 91 0 3 0 0 0 2

PRO TOTAL

147 18 64 82 155 43 3 0 0 0 2

JEFF SANDERS (Defense)

7

Pronunciation: (SAND-durz) Ht / Wt: 6-2 / 185 DOB: 10/22/1988 (28) Pro Season: 4th Season Shot: Right Hometown: San Jose, CA 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Re-signed with Mayhem on 10/6/16 -

Recorded first point (assist) on 10/29/16 vs. PEO -

Recorded first fight on 10/22/16 @ COL CAREER NOTES: Played 57 total games for the Mayhem in 2015-16, recording 7 assists and 79 PIM... Played for the Berkshire Batallion (FHL) in 2014-15... Named FHL Defenseman of the Year and to All- FHL Team... Served as Player-Assistant Coach for Berkshire Battalion in 2014-15... Made pro debut for the Botany Swarm (NZIHL)... Played three seasons collegiately for Utah State University (ACHA DII).

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 0

ASSISTS: 1 (5 Times: LAST: 1/6/17 2 PEN)

POINTS: 1 (5 Times: LAST: 1/6/17 2 PEN)

PIMs: 5 (Twice: LAST: 12/31/16 @ FAY) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: No Career SPHL Goals

ASSIST: 1/6/17 @ PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: No Career SPHL Multi-Point Games

GWG: N/A

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2009-10 Flint Jr. Generals CSHL 20 16 14 30 9 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Philadelphia Revolution EJHL 25 13 8 21 14 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Springfield Jr. Pics EJHL 15 9 12 21 6 -- 5 1 5 6 0 2011-12 Manhattanville College NCAA III 25 10 10 20 10 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Manhattanville College NCAA III 28 9 19 28 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Manhattanville College NCAA III 27 11 16 27 10 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Dayton Demonz FHL 41 31 19 50 16 30 3 1 4 5 0 2015-16 Port Huron Prowlers FHL 19 18 11 29 10 17 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Pensacola Ice Flyers SPHL 11 4 4 8 2 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Macon Mayhem SPHL 14 7 5 12 4 7 3 0 1 1 10 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 27 7 8 15 14 13 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

84 30 45 75 28 -- -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

52 18 17 35 20 23 3 0 1 1 10

PRO TOTAL

112 67 47 114 46 70 6 1 5 6 10

MARK RIVERA (Right Wing)

8

Pronunciation: (ri-VAIR-ruh) Ht / Wt: 5-10 / 170 DOB: 6/26/1990 (26) Pro Season: 3rd Season Shot: Right Hometown: Wall, NJ 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL) -

Re-signed with Mayhem on 10/7/16 -

Recorded first point (goal) on 10/28/16 vs. PEO -

Nominated as Mayhem Player of the Month for December (4 G, 5 A, 9 P in 10 games) CAREER NOTES: Traded from Pensacola to Mayhem on 2/22/16 as future considerations from previous trade... Made professional debut for Dayton Demonz (FHL) in 2014-15... Played three years collegiately at Manhattanville College (NCAA III)... Scored a point per game in his final two seasons.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (12/17/16 vs. COL)

ASSISTS: 2 (11/26/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 3 (12/17/16 vs. COL)

PIMs: 4 (11/11/16 @ KNX) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 12/27/16 @ PEN

ASSIST: 12/27/16 @ PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/27/16 @ PEN

GWG: 12/3/16 @ FAY

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 Binghamton Jr. Senators MetJHL 2 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2008-09 Binghamton Jr. Senators AtJHL 29 4 1 5 22 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 Wheatfield Jr. Blades GOJHL 50 18 19 37 46 -- 4 1 3 4 10 2009-10 Hamilton Red Wings CCHL 2 0 1 1 0 -- 2 0 0 0 0 2010-11 Lindsay Muskies OJHL 46 12 17 29 2 -- 3 0 1 1 2 2011-12 Lindsay Muskies OJHL 49 23 22 45 48 -- 3 1 0 1 2 2012-13 Utica College NCAA III 26 3 12 15 10 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Utica College NCAA III 19 1 2 3 12 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Utica College NCAA III 26 5 9 14 10 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Utica College NCAA III 27 7 8 15 18 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Elmira Jackals ECHL 7 0 0 0 4 -3 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 11 2 0 2 4 -3 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

98 16 31 47 50 -- -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

11 2 0 2 4 -3 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

18 2 0 2 8 -6 -- -- -- -- -- JOEL WETMORE (Right Wing)

9

Pronunciation: (WET-more) Ht / Wt: 5-11 / 185 DOB: 1/18/1991 (25) Pro Season: Rookie Shot: Right Hometown: Horseheads, NY 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Started season with Elmira Jackals (ECHL) -

Signed 3-Game Tryout with Mayhem on 12/10/16 -

Recorded first point (goal) on 12/16/16 @ COL -

Signed contract with Mayhem on 12/20/16 CAREER NOTES: Played 7 games for Elmira (ECHL) in 2016-17 (No points)...

Made professional debut for Elmira on 10/15/16 vs. Reading Royals...Played 4 seasons collegiately at Utica College (NCAA III)... Served as team's Assistant Captain in last two seasons.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 1 (Twice: LAST: 1/14/14 @ PEO)

ASSISTS: 0

POINTS: 1 (Twice: LAST: 1/14/17 @ PEO)

PIMs: 4 (1/13/17 @ PEO) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/14/17 @ PEO

ASSIST: N/A

MULTI-PT GAME: N/A

GWG: N/A

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2010-11 Florida Jr. Blades MetJHL 31 30 27 57 11 -- 5 3 4 7 0 2011-12 Florida Gulf Coast Univ. ACHA II 10 12 14 26 4 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Florida Gulf Coast Univ. ACHA II 21 31 15 46 14 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Florida Gulf Coast Univ. ACHA II 29 44 56 100 6 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Florida Gulf Coast Univ. ACHA II 19 17 28 45 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Florida Gulf Coast Univ. ACHA II 30 16 43 59 0 -- 4 3 6 9 0 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 27 5 7 12 8 8 -- -- -- -- --

ACHA TOTAL

109 120 156 276 24 -- 4 3 6 9 0

SPHL TOTAL

27 5 7 12 8 8 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

27 5 7 12 8 8 -- -- -- -- -- DANIEL ECHEVERRI (D/F)

10

Pronunciation: (ECH-uh-VAIR-ree) Ht / Wt: 5-9 / 180 DOB: 3/28/1990 (26) Pro Season: Rookie Shot: Left Hometown: MedellÃ-n, COL 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Recorded first professional point (assist) on 10/21/16 vs. COL -

Scored first pro goal on 11/4/16 @ MIS -

Recorded first pro multi-point game on 11/18/16 @ FAY (1 G, 1 A) CAREER NOTES: Played five season collegiately at Florida Gulf Coast University (ACHA II)... Captain for Colombian National Team that won Gold Medal at 2015-16 Pan-American Ice Hockey Games...

Scored 10 goals and tallied eight assists at the tournament...

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 1 (5 Times: LAST: 12/31/16 @ FAY)

ASSISTS: 2 (12/17/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 12/17/16 vs. COL)

PIMs: 2 (3 Times: LAST: 12/31/16 @ FAY) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 12/31/16 @ FAY

ASSIST: 1/14/17 @ PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/17/16 vs. COL

GWG: 12/31/16 @ FAY

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 Hampton Roads Whalers MetJHL 30 11 15 26 16 -- 4 1 1 2 0 2009-10 Hampton Roads Whalers MetJHL 34 33 29 62 48 -- 3 0 2 2 4 2010-11 Portland Jr. Pirates AtJHL 36 4 16 20 50 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 Hampton Roads Whalers EJHL South 21 12 23 35 20 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Buffalo State College NCAA III 17 3 3 6 35 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Buffalo State College NCAA III 22 3 8 11 10 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Buffalo State College NCAA III 27 14 15 29 14 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Buffalo State College NCAA III 26 14 13 27 6 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Norfolk Admirals ECHL 13 3 2 5 5 5 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Fayetteville FireAntz SPHL 6 1 0 1 6 2 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 8 1 2 3 2 2 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

92 34 9 73 65 -- -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

14 2 2 4 8 4 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

27 5 4 9 13 9 -- -- -- -- -- RYAN SALKELD [IR]

(Left Wing)

12

Pronunciation: (SAWL-keld) Ht / Wt: 6-2 / 180 DOB: 7/31/1991 (25) Pro Season: 2nd Season Shot: Right Hometown: Portsmouth, VA 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Started season with Fayetteville FireAntz o

Placed on waivers on 11/9/16 -

Signed 3-Game Tryout with Mayhem on 11/18/16 o

Signed Second 3-Game on 11/28/16 -

Scored one goal and one assist in Mayhem debut on 11/18/16 -

Signed contract on 12/10/16 -

Place on 21-Day IR on 12/20/16 CAREER NOTES: Made professional debut for Norfolk Admirals (ECHL) on 3/6/16 @ Reading Royals (Recorded on assist)... Recorded first professional fight on 4/1/16 vs. Gunnar Hughes (Adirondack Thunder)... Played four years collegiately for Buffalo State College (NCAA III).

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 1 (Twice: LAST: 11/18/16 @ FAY)

ASSISTS: 1 (Twice: LAST: 12/17/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 2 (11/18/16 @ FAY)

PIMs: 2 (4 Times: LAST: 11/18/16 @ FAY) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 11/18/16 @ FAY

ASSIST: 12/17/16 vs. COL

MULTI-PT GAME: 11/18/16 @ FAY

GWG: No SPHL GWG

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2011-12 Hobart College NCAA III 26 3 11 14 4 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Hobart College NCAA III 20 3 16 19 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Hobart College NCAA III 25 1 18 19 12 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Hobart College NCAA III 22 1 15 16 28 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Cholet France2 4 1 1 2 4 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Macon Mayhem SPHL 44 8 12 20 30 11 3 0 1 1 2 2016-17 Atlanta Gladiators ECHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 27 0 11 11 6 14 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

93 8 60 68 52 -- -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

71 8 23 31 36 25 3 0 1 1 2

PRO TOTAL

76 9 24 33 40 28 3 0 1 1 2

RYAN MICHEL (Defense)

16

Pronunciation: (Michael) Ht / Wt: 5-11 / 180 DOB: 4/19/1992 (24) Pro Season: 2nd Season Shot: Left Hometown: Camillus, NY 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Recorded first point (assist) on 10/28/16 vs. PEO -

Loaned to ECHL Atlanta Gladiators on 1/16/17 o

First Career ECHL call-up and appearance o

Returned from loan on 1/19/17 CAREER NOTES: Scored as many goals in 2015-16 for Mayhem (8) as he did his entire college career at Hobart College (NCAA III)... Made professional debut in France for Cholet in 2015-16... 68 points in 93 career games at Hobart College.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 0

ASSISTS: 2 (3 Times: LAST: 12/17/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 2 (3 Times: LAST: 12/17/16 vs. COL)

PIMs: 2 (3 Times: LAST: 1/13/17 @ PEO) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 3/27/16 vs. FAY (Last Season)

ASSIST: 1/13/17 @ PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/17/16 vs. COL

GWG: 2/27/16 @ MRK (Last Season)

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2010-11 Fresno Monsters NAHL 28 9 15 24 52 -3 -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Waterloo Black Hawks USHL 33 9 4 13 18 -15 1 0 0 0 15 2011-12 Coquitlam Express BCHL 50 28 31 59 39 -- 6 1 2 3 6 2012-13 Coquitlam Express BCHL 46 5 14 19 39 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Penticton Vees BCHL 18 4 15 19 13 -- 15 3 7 10 8 2013-14 Northern Michigan Univ. NCAA 21 7 11 18 8 8 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Northern Michigan Univ. NCAA 34 3 10 13 40 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Northern Michigan Univ. NCAA 30 6 6 12 14 -9 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Greenville Swamp Rabbits ECHL 6 0 1 1 0 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Quad City Mallards ECHL 2 0 0 0 2 -3 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 22 12 14 26 23 9 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

85 16 27 43 62 -2 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

22 12 14 26 23 9 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

30 12 15 27 25 5 -- -- -- -- -- JOHN SIEMER (Center)

17

Pronunciation: (SEE-muhr) Ht / Wt: 5-9 / 185 DOB: 1/31/1992 (24) Pro Season: Rookie Shot: Right Hometown: Baldwin Park, CA 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL) -

Signed with Mayhem on 10/11/16 -

Recorded first point (assist) on 10/21/16 vs. COL -

Scored first goal on 10/28/16 vs. PEO -

Named Bauer SPHL Player of the Month for October/November -

Loaned to Greenville (ECHL) on 12/5/16 o

Returned from loan on 12/22/16 -

Loaned to Quad City Mallards (ECHL) on 1/10/16 o

Returned from loan on 1/14/16

CAREER NOTES: Recorded first career ECHL point (assist) on 12/8/16 vs.

Orlando Solar Bears... Played 85 games in three seasons collegiately at Northern Michigan University (NCAA)... Scored 0.85 points per game in 114 career BCHL games... Named to 2012-13 BCHL (Interior) Second All-Star Team.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 11/26/16 vs. COL)

ASSISTS: 2 (3 Times: LAST: 12/3/16 @ FAY)

POINTS: 4 (11/18/16 @ FAY)

PIMs: 12 (12/30/16 @ RNK) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 12/30/16 @ RNK

ASSIST: 1/6/17 @ PEN

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/30/16 @ RNK

GWG: 11/25/16 vs. FAY

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2006-07 Buffalo State College NCAA III 14 3 6 9 16 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2007-08 Tulsa Oilers CHL 5 0 0 0 12 -4 -- -- -- -- -- 2007-08 Richmond Renegades SPHL 38 6 7 13 210 -7 2 3 0 3 2 2008-09 Tulsa Oilers CHL 27 1 1 2 79 -9 -- -- -- -- -- 2008-09 Richmond Renegades SPHL 21 2 6 8 63 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2008-09 Huntsville Havoc SPHL 8 0 1 1 28 -1 5 2 1 3 2 2009-10 Huntsville Havoc SPHL 45 20 14 34 234 -3 -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 Bloomington PrairieThunder IHL 8 0 0 0 24 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Louisiana IceGators SPHL 45 13 7 20 221 -25 -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 Huntsville Havoc SPHL 34 14 9 23 209 2 5 2 0 2 4 2012-13 Augusta RiverHawks SPHL 47 8 10 18 259 -11 -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Bloomington Thunder SPHL 38 8 4 12 196 -8 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Dayton Demonz FHL 5 1 2 3 8 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Peoria Rivermen SPHL 22 1 3 4 114 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Knoxville Ice Bears SPHL 24 6 3 9 127 -5 7 2 2 4 16 2015-16 Knoxville Ice Bears SPHL 53 12 16 28 169 4 3 0 0 0 2 2016-17 Macon Mayhem

SPHL

27

6

13

19

100

12 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

402

96

93

189

1930

-36

22 9 3 12 26

PRO TOTAL

447

98

96

194

2053

-46

22 9 3 12 26 DENNIS SICARD 'A'

(Right Wing)

18

Pronunciation: (SICK-ard) Ht / Wt: 5-11 / 200 DOB: 5/6/1985 (31) Pro Season: 10th Season Shot: Left Hometown: Cobourg, ON 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Signed with Mayhem on 10/3/16 -

Announce Mayhem Assistant Captain on 10/21/16 -

Recorded first point (goal) on 10/21/16 vs. COL -

Played 400th career SPHL regular season game on 1/13/17 @ PEO

CAREER NOTES: Entered season T-3rd in most career SPHL games played (375)... T- 3rd longest consecutive-game goal streak in SPHL (8 games)... Most career SPHL penalty minutes entering 2016-17 season (1,830 PIM)... 3rd most PIM in single game (41 on 2/1/14)... President's Cup Champion (2014-15 Knoxville Ice Bears).

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (12/3/16 @ FAY)

ASSISTS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 1/14/17 @ PEO)

POINTS: 2 (11/18/16 @ FAY)

PIMs: 12 (4 Times: LAST: 1/14/17 @ PEO)

LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/13/17 @ PEO

ASSIST: 1/14/17 @ PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: 1/14/17 @ PEO

GWG: 3/6/16 vs. FAY (Last Season)

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2007-08 Laredo Bucks CHL 57 12 23 35 41 5 11 1 0 1 0 2008-09 Laredo Bucks CHL 5 0 3 3 4 2 -- -- -- -- -- 2008-09 Mississippi RiverKings CHL 53 16 35 51 31 20 12 6 6 12 8 2009-10 Mississippi RiverKings CHL 52 13 24 37 47 -4 3 0 0 0 0 2010-11 Mississippi RiverKings CHL 66 28 24 52 88 -15 5 0 1 1 2 2011-12 Wichita Thunder CHL 57 19 42 61 37 11 14 4 3 7 4 2012-13 Wichita Thunder CHL 66 17 49 66 77 27 15 4 4 8 13 2013-14 Wichita Thunder CHL 55 18 30 48 24 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Peoria Rivermen SPHL 44 10 24 34 18 8 3 1 1 2 2 2015-16 Peoria Rivermen SPHL 48 12 16 28 57 11 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Macon Mayhem SPHL 1 0 0 0 4 0 3 0 0 0 2 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 25 5 6 11 8 2 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

118 27 46 73 87 21 6 1 1 2 4

PRO TOTAL

529 150 276 426 436 70 66 16 15 31 2

MATT SUMMERS 'C' (Right Wing)

19

Pronunciation: (SUM-muhrz) Ht / Wt: 6-1 / 195 DOB: 7/15/1986 (30) Pro Season: 10th Season Shot: Left Hometown: Savage, MN 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Re-signed with Mayhem on 9/28/16 -

Announce Mayhem Captain on 10/21/16 -

Recorded first point (goal) on 10/22/16 @ COL CAREER NOTES: Signed off waivers by Mayhem on 4/1/16 last season...

Named Peoria Rivermen Assistant Captain for 2015-16 season... Named SPHL Player of the Month for December 2015... Recorded 4 assists in game for Peoria on 3/1/15 vs.

FAY (Tied for Rivermen team record- most assists, game)...

Played seven seasons in CHL for Wichita Thunder, Mississippi RiverKings, and Laredo Bucks.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 1 (5 Times: LAST: 1/13/17 @ PEO)

ASSISTS: 2 (11/12/16 @ EVN)

POINTS: 2 (11/12/16 @ EVN)

PIMs: 4 (12/9/16 vs. PEN) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/13/17 @ PEO

ASSIST: 12/31/16 @ FAY

MULTI-PT GAME: 11/12/16 @ EVN

GWG: 12/16/16 @ COL

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 HC Sparta Praha U18 Czech U18 7 1 2 3 0 -4 -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 HC Sparta Praha U16 Czech U16 9 5 6 11 33 12 -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 HC Sparta Praha U18 Czech U18 32 3 3 6 18 2 -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Lukko U17 Jr. B2 SM-sarja 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 1 1 2 0 2010-11 Lukko U18 Jr. B SM-sarja Q 9 3 5 8 12 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Lukko U18 Jr. B SM-sarja 20 12 6 18 8 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 Sport U20 Jr. A SM-liiga 35 9 10 19 127 -10 -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Everett Silvertips WHL 67 4 7 11 119 -22 6 0 0 0 8 2013-14 HC Sparta Praha U20 Czech U20 32 7 6 13 80 1 7 0 4 4 8 2014-15 HC Sparta Praha U20 Czech U20 9 3 4 7 10 3 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees NAHL 46 14 17 31 98 10 2 2 0 2 2 2015-16 Berlin River Drivers FHL 12 6 4 10 19 -2 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Mississippi RiverKings SPHL 23 0 2 2 67 -2 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 26 6 5 11 30 3 -- -- -- -- --

JUNIOR TOTAL

266 61 120 181 505 -8 16 3 5 8 18

SPHL TOTAL

49 6 7 13 97 1 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

61 12 11 23 116 -1 -- -- -- -- -- STATHIS SOUMELIDIS

(Left Wing)

21

Pronunciation: (STATH-is SOO-meh-LIH-dis) Ht / Wt: 6-2 / 220 DOB: 1/17/1994 (23) Pro Season: 2nd Season Shot: Left Hometown: Brno, CZE 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Recorded first point (goal) on 11/4/16 @ MRK -

Recorded first fight on 12/3/16 @ FAY (vs. Brad Drobot) CAREER NOTES: Made SPHL debut for Mississippi RiverKings on 2/5/16 vs.

Mayhem... Made pro debut for Berlin River Drivers on 10/21/16... Drafted in Round 2, #71 Overall by Everett Silvertips in CHL Import Draft... 2011-12 Jr. A SM-Liiga Most Penalized Player (127 PIM)... Played for Czech Republic U18 and U19 teams in 2011-12.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 1 (6 Times: LAST: 1/14/17 @ PEO)

ASSISTS: 1 (5 Times: LAST: 1/13/17 @ PEO)

POINTS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 1/13/17 @ PEO)

PIMs: 10 (1/14/17 @ PEO)

LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/14/17 @ PEO

ASSIST: 1/13/17 @ PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: 1/13/17 @ PEO

GWG: 11/11/16 @ KNX

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 New York Saints MetJHL 34 11 9 20 18 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2009-10 New Jersey Hitmen EmJHL 29 11 14 25 4 -- 4 0 0 0 2 2010-11 New Jersey Hitmen EmJHL 39 29 53 82 20 -- 4 1 3 4 0 2010-11 New Jersey Hitmen EJHL 6 1 0 1 0 -- -- -- -- -- -- 2011-12 New Jersey Hitmen EJHL 45 27 18 45 14 -- 6 2 1 3 0 2012-13 Univ. of New Hampshire NCAA 15 1 1 2 0 -2 -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Univ. of New Hampshire NCAA 16 1 0 1 4 -7 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Univ. of New Hampshire NCAA 20 3 4 7 10 -5 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Univ. of New Hampshire NCAA 19 1 0 1 4 -12 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Florida Everblades ECHL 2 0 1 1 2 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Indy Fuel ECHL 7 0 0 0 2 -8 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 21 7 11 18 15 -1 -- -- -- -- --

NCAA TOTAL

70 6 5 11 18 -26 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

21 7 11 18 15 -1 -- -- -- -- --

PRO TOTAL

30 7 12 19 22 -10 -- -- -- -- --

COLLIN

M AC DONALD

(Left Wing)

24

Pronunciation: (MAC-don-ald) Ht / Wt: 6-1 / 200 DOB: 6/21/1992 (24) Pro Season: Rookie Shot: Left Hometown: West Milford, NJ 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended training camp with Toledo Walleye (ECHL) -

Recorded first point (assist) on 10/21/16 vs. COL -

Scored first professional goal on 10/29/16 vs. PEO -

Loaned to Florida Everblades (ECHL) on 12/2/16 o

Returned from loan on 12/9/16 -

Loaned to Indy Fuel (ECHL) on 12/27/16 o

Returned on 1/12/17

CAREER NOTES: Recorded first ECHL point on 12/3/16 for Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears... Played 4 years collegiately at University of New Hampshire... Served as UNH Captain for 2015-16 season... Played 3 seasons for New Jersey Hitmen (EmJHL and EJHL)... Served as team's Captain for 2010-11 season.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (11/13/16 @ EVN)

ASSISTS: 2 (Twice: LAST: 11/18/16 @ FAY)

POINTS: 2 (6 Times: LAST: 12/16/16 @ COL)

PIMs: 5 (11/18/16 @ FAY) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 12/16/16 @ COL

ASSIST: 1/14/17 @ PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/16/16 @ COL

GWG: 11/13/16 @ EVN

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 HC Sparta Praha U18 Czech U18 34 4 8 12 208 13 2 0 0 0 2 2009-10 HC Sparta Praha U18 Czech U18 27 2 7 9 113 11 3 0 1 1 14 2009-10 HC Sparta Praha U20 Czech U20 16 1 2 3 22 -1 -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 HC Sparta Praha U20 Czech U20 50 7 15 22 101 11 2 0 0 0 0 2010-11 HC Sparta Praha Czech 0 0 0 0 0 -- 6 1 0 1 2 2011-12 HC Sparta Praha U20 Czech U20 14 5 4 9 42 10 4 0 0 0 6 2011-12 HC Berounsti Medvedi Czech2 Q -- -- -- -- -- -- 8 1 4 5 4 2011-12 HC Berounsti Medvedi Czech2 35 0 6 6 67 -9 -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 HC Sparta Praha Czech 5 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 HC Litomerice Czech2 34 3 2 5 48 -5 7 0 0 0 27 2013-14 Mississippi RiverKings SPHL 34 4 7 11 45 -4 3 1 1 2 0 2013-14 St. Charles Chill CHL 12 0 0 0 2 -6 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Mississippi RiverKings SPHL 55 1 7 8 79 -10 5 0 2 2 0 2015-16 HC Benatky nad Jizerou Czech2 9 0 0 0 32 1 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 HC Slovan ÃstÃ- nad Labem Czech2 26 4 7 11 88 -1 2 0 3 3 2 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 22 1 1 2 32 -3 -- -- -- -- --

SPHL TOTAL

111 6 15 21 156 -17 8 1 3 4 0

PRO TOTAL

232 13 30 43 393 -37 31 3 10 13 35

DANIEL SOBOTKA (Defense)

28

Pronunciation: (soh-BAHT-kah) Ht / Wt: 6-6 / 225 DOB: 8/15/1992 (24) Pro Season: 6th Season Shot: Left Hometown: Prague, CZE 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Recorded first point (assist) on 10/29/16 vs. PEO -

Recorded first fight on 11/11/16 @ KNX -

Placed on 21-Day IR on 11/17/16 o

Activated on 12/9/16 -

Scored first goal on 12/10/16 vs. MRK

CAREER NOTES: Played last season in Czech2 League... Spent prior two seasons with Mississippi RiverKings... Made SPHL debut on 11/6/13 vs.

Louisiana IceGators... Made professional debut for HC Sparta Praha (Czech) in 2010-11 season... Played for Czech Republic U20 International Jr. team in 11-12.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 1 (12/10/16 vs. MRK)

ASSISTS: 1 (10/28/16 vs. PEO)

POINTS: 1 (Twice: LAST: 12/10/16 vs. MRK)

PIMs: 5 (Twice: LAST: 12/17/16 vs. COL)

LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 12/10/16 vs. MRK

ASSIST: 10/28/16 vs. PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/6/13 @ PEN (13-14 season w/ MRK)

GWG: 2/11/14 vs. HSV (13-14 season w/ MRK)

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

Regular Season

Playoffs

Season Team League GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM 2008-09 Kamloops Blazers WHL 65 10 7 17 16 -13 4 0 0 0 2 2009-10 Kamloops Blazers WHL 68 13 9 22 16 -12 2 2 0 2 0 2010-11 Kamloops Blazers WHL 9 0 2 2 2 2 -- -- -- -- -- 2010-11 Saskatoon Blades WHL 61 30 31 61 16 20 10 1 4 5 4 2011-12 Saskatoon Blades WHL 62 23 36 59 34 9 4 0 0 0 2 2012-13 Tulsa Oilers CHL 15 1 3 4 0 -8 -- -- -- -- -- 2012-13 Univ. of Saskatchewan CIS 6 0 1 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- -- 2013-14 Louisiana IceGators SPHL 29 11 14 25 16 8 2 0 0 0 0 2013-14 Elmira Jackals ECHL 18 2 4 6 0 -6 -- -- -- -- -- 2014-15 Peoria Rivermen SPHL 52 22 14 36 20 -4 3 1 2 3 0 2014-15 Kalamazoo Wings ECHL 2 0 1 1 0 1 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Peoria Rivermen SPHL 17 4 3 7 12 -3 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Macon Mayhem SPHL 38 13 27 40 4 -1 3 2 1 3 0 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 24 8 11 19 15 6 -- -- -- -- --

JUNIOR TOTAL

267 76 85 161 84 6 20 3 4 7 8

SPHL TOTAL

160 58 69 127 67 6 8 3 3 6 0

PRO TOTAL

195 61 77 138 67 -7 8 3 3 13 0

JAKE TRASK [IR] (Left Wing)

29

Pronunciation: (TRASK) Ht / Wt: 6-0 / 175 DOB: 8/31/1991 (25) Pro Season: 5th Season Shot: Right Hometown: Saskatoon, SK 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Recorded first point (goal) on 10/21/16 vs. COL -

Placed on 14-Day IR on 1/14/17 CAREER NOTES: Acquired by Mayhem in trade from Peoria on 12/13/15... Scored 43 points in 41 games (including playoffs) after being acquired...

Tied for Rivermen records of most PP goals in season (10) and most GWG in season (6)... 20 career games in ECHL for Kalamazoo Wings and Elmira Jackals... Played 4 seasons of junior hockey in WHL.

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

GOALS: 2 (10/21/16 vs. COL)

ASSISTS: 2 (12/17/16 vs. COL)

POINTS: 3 (12/17/16 vs. COL)

PIMs: 7 (11/11/16 vs. KNX) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

GOAL: 1/6/17 @ PEN

ASSIST: 1/13/17 @ PEO

MULTI-PT GAME: 12/17/16 vs. COL

GWG: 1/15/16 @ COL (Last Season)

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

JORDAN RUBY (Goalie)

30

Pronunciation: (ROO-bee) Ht / Wt: 6-1 / 205 DOB: 2/2/1991 (25) Pro Season: 2nd Season Catches: Left Hometown: Tavistock, ON 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Signed contract with Mayhem on 10/15/16 -

Made first start on 10/29/16 vs. PEO (2-1 W) o

Saved 42 of 43 shots faced -

Loaned to South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) on 12/31/16 o

Returned from loan on 1/21/17 CAREER NOTES: Played 19 games for ECHL Brampton in 2015-16 (3.12 GAA, .903 SV%)... In 8 games for Huntsville in 2015-16: 1.87 GAA, .933 SV%... Made pro debut for Toledo Walleye (ECHL) on 4/3/15 vs. Kalamazoo Wings ( W, 26 saves/29 shots)... Won two AHA Championships (2013-14 and 2014-15) at RIT

2016-2017 SEASON HIGHS (SPHL):

SAVES: 42 (10/29/16 vs. PEO)

SHOTS: 43 (10/29/16 vs. PEO)

GA: 4 (12/10/16 vs. MRK) LAST TIME IT HAPPENED:

WIN: 12/27/16 @ PEN

REGULATION LOSS: 12/23/16 @ FAY

OTL/SOL: 12/30/16 @ RNK (OTL)

SHUTOUT: 11/28/15 @ LOU (Last Season)

Regular Season

Season Team League GP Min W L OTL GAA SV% SVS GA SO 2011-12 R.I.T. NCAA 4 237 1 3 0 3.03 .904 113 12 0 2012-13 R.I.T. NCAA 21 1179 8 10 1 3.05 .911 611 60 0 2013-14 R.I.T. NCAA 17 962 3 11 2 3.74 .892 493 60 1 2014-15 R.I.T. NCAA 23 1343 11 8 4 2.10 .924 570 47 2 2014-15 Toledo Walleye ECHL 1 60 1 0 0 3.00 .897 26 3 0 2015-16 Huntsville Havoc SPHL 8 482 4 3 1 1.87 .933 208 15 1 2015-16 Indy Fuel ECHL 1 29 -- -- -- 6.15 .824 14 3 0 2015-16 Brampton Beast ECHL 19 1018 6 9 3 3.12 .903 492 53 0 2016-17 South Carolina Stingrays ECHL 1 60 1 0 0 1.00 .947 18 1 0 2016-17 Macon Mayhem SPHL 12 731 8 2 2 2.05 .932 344 25 0

NCAA TOTAL

65 3721 23 32 7 2.88 0.910 1787 179 3

SPHL TOTAL

20 1213 12 5 3 1.98 0.932 552 40 1

MACON MAYHEM GAME NOTES

TROY PASSINGHAM (Goalie)

31

Pronunciation: (passing-ham) Ht / Wt: 6-5 / 215 DOB: 11/17/1990 (26) Pro Season: Rookie Catches: Left Hometown: Mississauga, ON 2016-2017 NOTES:

-

Attended Training Camp with South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) -

Started season with Danville Dashers (FHL) -

