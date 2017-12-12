Mayhem Face Heavy Shot Deficit in Loss to Pensacola

News Release

PENSACOLA, FL- Macon Mayhem goaltender Troy Passingham faced a heavy shot, as he saved 48 of the 52 shots he faced in the team's 4-1 loss to the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

HOW IT HAPPENED: No goals were scored by either team until 15 seconds left in the first period, when Pensacola scored. With the Ice Flyers' teddy bear toss being tonight, the teams played the last 15 seconds after the first intermission. Pensacola outshot the Mayhem 19-3 in the first frame. Pensacola tacked on two more goals to their lead in the second period, as Jessyko Bernard and Trever Hertz scored for the home team. The Mayhem were able to tally 13 shots in the second period, while allowing 16 from Pensacola. Just one minute and 27 seconds into the third period, Matt Johnson scored to extend the Pensacola lead to four. Caleb Cameron answered just a couple of minutes later to put the Mayhem on the board. That would be all the scoring, as the Mayhem were outshot 17-5 in the third period.

NOTABLE STATS: After being outshot 52-21 tonight, the Mayhem have yet to outshoot an opponent on the road this season. The loss marks Troy Passingham's first regulation loss of the season, as he falls to 3-1-2 on the season. Caleb Cameron scored his sixth goal of the season, as he now has 13 points in 10 games this season.

SEASON UPDATE: Macon Mayhem: 7-4-3 (17 points) Pensacola Ice Flyers: 9-4-0 (18 points).

