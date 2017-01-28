MAYHEM END FIVE-GAME WINLESS STREAK AGAINST PENSACOLA

PENSACOLA, FL- The Macon Mayhem used goals in each of the three periods tonight to defeat the Pensacola Ice Flyers 3-1, ending Macon's five-game winless streak.

The Mayhem got on board very quickly, as Daniel Gentzler scored on a tip in front just 2:19 into the game. Daniel Echeverri was the man who took the shot - giving him the primary assist - and John Siemer picked up the secondary assist.

In the second period, Daniel Sobotka scored on the power play - assisted by Siemer and Gentzler - to make it a 2-0 game. With just 18:18 left in the third period, Josh Cousineau scored for Pensacola to make it a one-goal game, but the Mayhem would respond. 11 minutes later, Dennis Sicard found the back of the net to make it a 3-1 game. Stathis Soumelidis and Chris Joseph picked up the assists on the goal. The score would hold for the remainder of the game - giving the Mayhem the 3-1 victory.

NOTABLE STATS

Not only did the Mayhem end their winless streak with the victory, but the team moves to 19-6-5 on the season (43 points). Their record on the road goes to 12-3-2, and they are 4-0-1 against Pensacola on the season. When leading after the second period, the Mayhem are now 14-0-2 this year, and the team is 13-1-2 when they score the first goal.

Jordan Ruby moves to 9-3-3 on the season with the victory. He faced a season-high 45 shots - saving 44 of those shots.

Daniel Sobotka's goal on the power play ended another streak, as the team had not scored on their last 27 power play opportunities leading up to that point. Sobotka now has points in back-to-back games after going 11 games without a point prior to this weekend. The Mayhem's one goal against tonight was on the penalty kill; the team has now given up nine power play goals in their last six games.

The next Mayhem games will be at home this weekend, February 3 and 4, as the first-place Huntsville Havoc come to town. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

ABOUT THE MACON MAYHEM:

The Macon Mayhem is proud a member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), the nation's premier single "A" developmental hockey league. Playing their inaugural season in Central Georgia in 2015-2016, the Mayhem organization is proud to bring professional ice hockey back to Macon. The team is owned by Bob and Diane Kerzner and managed by Director of Hockey Operations/General Manager/Head Coach Kevin Kerr, a former third-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres. For more information on the Macon Mayhem, visit MaconMayhem.com, or follow the team on Twitter (www.twitter.com/MaconMayhem), Instagram (www.instagram.com/maconmayhem), or 'like' the Mayhem on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey).

