Mayhem Donate $2500 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia

News Release

MACON, GA- After holding a Star Wars specialty jersey auction on November 18, the Macon Mayhem donated $2500 from the auction to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia.

"We are very proud to use proceeds from our jersey auction to help the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia and our Middle Georgia community," said Mayhem Assistant General Manager Blair Floyd. "They [Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia] to a tremendous job of helping our youth become better students, better people, and better citizens. Club members are lucky to have the support and programs they have, and we hope our donation can only help more children and adolescents in our central Georgia family."

The proceeds donated from the jersey auction will go to help the eight different clubs in central Georgia who provide quality programs for our youth in middle Georgia. Across the eight different sites, 1400 youth are annually served by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia. Among these branches, all club seniors graduated and either pursuing post-secondary education or joined the military. Also, 98% of club members advanced to the next grade level in school.

"Community Partnerships are the backbone to our organization. With investors, like the Macon Mayhem, we can serve our most important asset, our youth," said Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia President and CEO Phillip Bryant. "Thanks to their fans' generosity, we can provide world class programming in safe environments. Programming that allows each youth to reach their highest potential. We look forward to continuing this partnership with the Macon Mayhem. "

The Boys and Girls Clubs of America provides 16 different programs in three different categories. They provide education and career development through programs such as Power Hour, Career Launch, Project Learn, and others. The Club focuses on helping provide healthy lifestyles through Triple Play, SMART Moves, SMART Girls, Passport to Manhood, and others. They also provide character and leadership development through Youth of the Year, Torch Club, and Keystone Club. The Boys and Girls Clubs of America aims to use these programs to ensure that all Club members graduate from high school on time, ready for post-secondary education and a 21st-century career.

ABOUT THE MACON MAYHEM:

The Macon Mayhem is a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). The team won the President's Cup Championship last season, bringing the city of Macon their first professional hockey championship ever and the city's first professional sports championship since 1962. The team is owned by Bob and Diane Kerzner and managed by Director of Hockey Operations, General Manager, and Head Coach Kevin Kerr, a former third-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres.

