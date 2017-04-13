Mayhem Defeat Cottonmouths 6-3 to Advance to Second Round of SPHL Playoffs

News Release

COLUMBUS, GA- After two games with a total of two goals, the Macon Mayhem opened the floodgates, defeating the Columbus Cottonmouths 6-3 to advance to the second round of the SPHL Playoffs.

Stephen Pierog opened the scoring on the power play, tipping in a pass from Ryan Michel to take the 1-0 lead. Chad Brears answered for Columbus, scoring off the back of Mayhem goaltender Jordan Ruby.

The Mayhem would score four goals in the second period to take the 5-1 lead in the game going into the third period. Jake Trask scored the first two of the period, followed up by Dennis Sicard on the power play and Matt Summers on a slap shot.

Columbus answered with two goals in the third to make it 5-3. Alex Kromm scored the first on a one-timer, and then Andy Bathgate score the second one to make it a two-goal game. Matt Johnson scored on a two-on-none with John Siemer with just under three minutes left to put the nail in the coffin of the Cottonmouths.

The Mayhem move to the second round of the SPHL Playoffs. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

