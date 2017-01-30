Mayhem Clash with First-Place Huntsville at Home

MACON, GA- After taking three of the four possible points this weekend, the Macon Mayhem will be home at the Macon Coliseum to take on the Huntsville Havoc on Friday and Saturday night.

WEEKEND RECAP

The Mayhem went 1-0-1 this past weekend against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. They lost the opener of the weekend at home 3-2 in overtime, but they were able to bounce back on Saturday night in Pensacola - winning 3-1. The win on Saturday night ended their five-game winless streak and pushed their record to 19-6-5. Macon now sits solely in second-place with 43 points, six behind the Huntsville Havoc - who have two games in hand.

John Siemer was the leading point scorer for the Mayhem this weekend, as he tallied three assists on the weekend. Siemer now has 29 points in 25 games played this season, which puts him in fifth on the SPHL points leaderboard. Jordan Ruby started both games in net allowed just four goals on 74 shots faced, including 44 saves on 45 shots on Saturday night.

Daniel Sobotka scored a power play goal on Saturday night, ending the Mayhem's zero-for-27 streak on the man advantage. The goal was Sobotka's second point of the season, as he had an assist on Friday night as well. Macon was one-for-five on the power play this weekend and killed off five of the six Pensacola power plays also.

HUNTSVILLE PREVIEW

The first-place Huntsville Havoc come to town this Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4, for two crucial games. The Havoc are six points ahead of the Mayhem with 49 points, but they have played two more games than Macon. The last time these teams met, on January 20 in Huntsville, the Havoc dominated the Mayhem 4-0. In that game, Havoc forward Tyler French tallied four assists and fellow forward Johnny Daniels recorded three points - one goal and two assists.

The Havoc are coming off of a weekend where they went 1-1-0, as they won the weekend opener 2-1 over the Evansville Thunderbolts but lost the second game of the weekend 4-2 to the Mississippi RiverKings.

Huntsville ranks atop the SPHL in scoring, as they are averaging 3.84 goals per game, and they rank third in goals against at 2.53 goals against per game. They have been very solid on special teams - ranking fourth on the power play (17.6%) and third on the penalty kill (87.7%). In the two teams' last meeting, Huntsville went two-for-six on the power play and killed off all five of Macon's power play opportunities.

Huntsville is lead offensively by centers Sy Nutkevitch (34 points) and Johnny Daniels (32), who are the two leading scorers in the SPHL. They also have three other active players in the top-15 on the scoring leader board - left winger Jordan Wood (27 points), defenseman Nolan Kaiser (29), and right winger Lou Educate (24).

The last time these teams faced off, Huntsville was without goaltender Tyler Steel, but Steel was recently activated off of injured reserve on January 26. This season, he is 11-3-0 with a 2.25 goals against average (GAA) and a .934 save percentage (SV%). The Mayhem were shutout by Adam Courchaine on January 20; Courchaine is 13-4-1 this year with a 2.68 GAA and a .909 SV%. Both Steel and Courchaine have recorded two shutouts this season.

Single game tickets for this weekend's clash against Huntsville are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

