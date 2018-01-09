Mayhem Back to Huntsville for Revenge Before Trip to Knoxville

News Release

Mayhem look to continue climbing the standings on the road

MACON, GA- After going 2-1-0 in three games this past weekend, the Macon Mayhem are on the road for two games, including a rematch against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday.

WEEKEND RECAP

The Mayhem started the weekend with two home wins, as they defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-1 on Thursday and the Evansville Thunderbolts 3-2 in overtime on Friday. The team traveled to Huntsville on Saturday, falling in a back-and-forth 6-4 affair to the Havoc. Chris Izmirlian and Darren McCormick led the team with four points apiece, while Jake Trask, John Siemer, and Stathis Soumelidis all recorded three points apiece. Zach Urban recorded two assists on Saturday against Huntsville, which were his first career professional points.

WEEKEND PREVIEW

The Mayhem hit the road, as they travel to Huntsville on Friday to try to get revenge on the Havoc. On Saturday, they play enemy to the Knoxville Ice Bears in on the road.

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC PREVIEW

2017-2018 Team Record (As of January 8th): 13-8-2 (28 points; 6th Place)

Season Series (Last Meeting): Mayhem are 0-2-0 vs. Huntsville (6-4 loss @ Huntsville on January 6, 2018)

Leading Scorer: Sy Nutkevitch (22 GP, 10 goals, 20 assists, 30 points - T-5th in SPHL)

Goaltending Situation: Keegan Asmundson (17 GP, 10-5-0 record, 2.96 GAA, 0.908 SV%); Mike DeLaVergne (9 GP, 3-3-2, 3.20 GAA, 0.906 SV%)

The Mayhem play two of the top scoring teams in the league this weekend, as Huntsville ranks third in goals for per game at 3.78 per game. They allow the fourth-most goals per game at 3.22 per game. Their power play ranks second in the SPHL at 22.47%.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS PREVIEW

2017-2018 Team Record (As of January 8th): 14-9-2 (30 points; 5th Place)

Season Series (Last Meeting): Mayhem are 1-0-0 (5-4 win on November 25, 2017)

Leading Scorer: Berkley Scott (25 GP, 10 G, 15 A, 25 P)

Starting Goaltender: Zoltan Hetenyi (19 GP, 10-8-1, 3.08 GAA, 0.912 SV%)

Knoxville has a high-scoring offense, as they score the second-most goals in the SPHL - 3.84 goals per game. They do, however, rank seventh in the league in goals against per game at 3.32 goals against per game. They are a very good team in terms of special teams, as they rank fourth in the SPHL in power play percentage and rank tops in the league in penalty kill percentage.

The Mayhem are back home at the Macon Coliseum on Friday, January 19th and Saturday, January 20th. For ticket information, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

