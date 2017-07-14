Mayhem Announce Signing of 2016-2017 Leading Scorer

News Release

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem and President of Hockey Operations Kevin Kerr announced today the signing of winger Jake Trask - last season's regular season and playoff scoring leader.

"Trasker was obviously a huge reason why we won the championship last year, and bringing him back was a top priority for us this summer" said Kerr. "You can see his worth to the team in how we struggled offensively when he was out of the lineup last season."

The 6-0, 175-pound from Saskatoon, SK led the Mayhem in points with 48 points - 21 goals and 27 assists in 50 regular season games. Trask also led the team in playoff points with six, including the championship-clinching goal over the Peoria Rivermen. The 25-year-old will be entering his fifth SPHL season and his sixth professional season. In 186 career SPHL games, he has 71 goals, 85 assists, and 156 points.

Season tickets and group tickets for the President's Cup Champions Macon Mayhem's 2017-2018 season are available now through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

