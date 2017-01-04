Maxime Crepeau to Join KV Kortrijk on Training Stint

January 4, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Montreal Impact News Release





MONTREAL - The Montreal Impact announced on Wednesday that goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau will join Belgium first division club KV Kortrijk for a two-week training stint, from January 5 to 21, 2017.

Crépeau, 22, has spent the last four MLS seasons with the first team after joining the Impact Academy in 2010. He also started 18 games with FC Montreal over the last two years, in the USL, recording five shutouts. In addition, he played in the MLS Chipotle Homegrown Game in 2016.

At the international level, he made his senior debut with the Canadian national team on February 5, 2016, in a 1-0 loss against the United States. With the U23 national team, he started five CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying games and two in the Pan American games in 2015.

Crépeau also had training stints with Germany's Fortuna Düsseldorf U23 team and Italy's Bologna FC 1909 in the last two years.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.