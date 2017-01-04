Maxime Crepeau to Join KV Kortrijk on Training Stint
January 4, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Montreal Impact News Release
MONTREAL - The Montreal Impact announced on Wednesday that goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau will join Belgium first division club KV Kortrijk for a two-week training stint, from January 5 to 21, 2017.
Crépeau, 22, has spent the last four MLS seasons with the first team after joining the Impact Academy in 2010. He also started 18 games with FC Montreal over the last two years, in the USL, recording five shutouts. In addition, he played in the MLS Chipotle Homegrown Game in 2016.
At the international level, he made his senior debut with the Canadian national team on February 5, 2016, in a 1-0 loss against the United States. With the U23 national team, he started five CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying games and two in the Pan American games in 2015.
Crépeau also had training stints with Germany's Fortuna Düsseldorf U23 team and Italy's Bologna FC 1909 in the last two years.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 4, 2017
- Mike Magee Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer - Chicago Fire
- David GuzmÃn Named to Costa Rica Men's National Team - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo Sign Three-Time MLS Cup Winner Leonardo - Houston Dynamo
- Timbers Acquire Defender Roy Miller - Portland Timbers
- Forward Mike Magee Retires from Professional Soccer - Los Angeles Galaxy
- Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 Adidas MLS Player Combine - Chicago Fire
- Five Standouts Make up 2017 Generation Adidas Class, including two Canadians - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Five Standouts Make up 2017 Generation Adidas Class - MLS
- New York Red Bulls Re-Sign Defender Aurelien Collin - New York Red Bulls
- Maxime Crepeau to Join KV Kortrijk on Training Stint - Montreal Impact
- Sporting KC Signs Winger Gerso Fernandes as a Designated Player - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.