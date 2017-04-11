Mavric Parks Makes 52 Saves to Shutout Mayhem In Playoff Opener

News Release

COLUMBUS, GA- The Macon Mayhem fell to the Columbus Cottonmouths 1-0 in the first game of the SPHL Playoffs, as Mavric Parks made 52 saves to shutout the Mayhem.

The Mayhem threw everything at the Snakes tonight, outshooting them in every single period, and they outshot them 52-22 in the game. Columbus goaltender Mavric Parks was the first star, as he made 52 saves in the shutout.

Alex Kromm was the one goal-scorer of the night, scoring 21 seconds into the second period. Nick Owen and David Watt recorded the assists on the goal.

Stathis Soumelidis led the team with a season-high 10 shots on goal. Jordan Ruby saved 21 of the 22 shots he faced.

The Cottonmouths now have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, so the Mayhem will need to win both of the remaining games in the series to move on to the next round in the SPHL Playoffs.

The two teams are back underway tomorrow night at the Columbus Civic Center at 7:30 PM. Mayhem fans can purchase $12 tickets at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office if they wear Mayhem gear.

