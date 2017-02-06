Mavericks Weekly #17: February 6 - February 12, 2017

February 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks' offense produced 16 goals over three games last week as the club won a pair of games and pushed its record over .500 for the first time this season. This week, the Mavs finish their nine-game home stand with a "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup matchup with Wichita before back-to-back road games in Tulsa.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall Record / Standing: 20-19-7, 47 points / 6th, Mountain Division

Leaders

Goals: Dane Fox / Darren Nowick - 18

Assists: Dane Fox - 29

Points: Dane Fox - 47

+/-: Kevin Tansey / Carter Verhaeghe - +9

PPG: Rocco Carzo - 6

SHG: Kevin Tansey / Dan Correale / Darren Nowick / Shawn Pauly / Kyle Schempp - 1

PIMs: Tyler Elbrecht - 104

Wins: Josh Robinson / Eamon McAdam - 8

GAA: *Ville Husso - 3.23 / Josh Robinson - 3.33

SVP: *Ville Husso - .910 / Eamon McAdam - .899

* - Not on active roster

This Week's Schedule

Mon., Feb. 6 - Practice, 10:00 a.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Tues., Feb. 7 - Morning Skate, 10:00 a.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Mavericks vs. Thunder, 7:05 p.m. - $2 Beer Tuesday & Price Chopper 2-for-1 Tickets

Wed., Feb. 8 - Practice, 10:00 a.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Thurs., Feb. 9 - Practice, 10:00 a.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Travel Day, Team departs for Tulsa

Fri., Feb. 10 - Morning Skate, 11:30 a.m. at BOK Center

Mavericks at Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11 - Morning Skate, 11:30 a.m. at BOK Center

Mavericks at Oilers, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 12 - BBQ With the Boys, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Plowboys BBQ in Blue Springs

* = All times Central. Weekly schedule subject to change. Media planning to cover practice is encouraged to contact Mavericks communications department at 816-777-0047 ahead of time to confirm times and locations.

Broadcast Information

All Mavericks games are streamed live on MissouriMavericks.com and on the Mavericks' mobile app. ECHL.TV carries pay-per-view broadcasts of all Mavericks games and they are available for purchase through the mobile app, tablets, laptops or desktop computers.

Mavericks away game watch parties are hosted by Twin Peaks in Independence and The Blue Line in River Market.

Previewing This Week

Tues., Feb. 7 vs. Wichita - 7:05 p.m., | Home vs. WIC (3-1-0), Away vs. WIC (1-3-0)

Tuesday's "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup matchup will finish a three-game home series for the Mavericks against the Thunder. Missouri is 2-0-0 in the set thanks to wins of 4-2 and 7-6, respectively, last Friday and Saturday. Including the 11 goals Missouri scored against Wichita last week; the Mavericks are averaging 4.5 goals per game against the Thunder dating back to December 23. Tuesday's game will also finish Missouri's nine-game home stand on which it has a 6-2-0 record.

Sat., Feb. 10 at Tulsa - 7:05 p.m., & Sat. Feb. 11 at Tulsa - 7:05 p.m. | Home vs. TUL (1-1-1), Away vs. TUL (1-2-0)

Missouri and Tulsa last met on December 27, 2016 at BOK Center and the Mavericks dropped a 5-2 decision that night. The Mavericks have gone 9-6-2 since that game which includes a 1-2-2 mark away from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Oilers, meanwhile, have posted a 6-11-2 record since December 27 - 3-2-1 on home ice. The Oilers have been without rookie all-star goalie Jamie Phillips since a January 19 call-up to Manitoba of the American Hockey League. Phillips is 3-1-0 against the Mavericks this season with a 1.98 goals-against average and .934 save percentage. Josh Robinson has been the most effective Mavericks goalie against Tulsa with a 2-1-0 mark.

Recapping Last Week

Tues., Jan. 31 vs. Quad City: L 5-6

The Mavericks narrowly missed extending their winning streak to four games against Quad City last Tuesday. Missouri carried a 5-4 lead into the third period after a four-goal outburst in the second. The Mallards, though, bounced back with two in the third to claim the win. Full Recap >>>

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Wichita: W 4-2

The Mavericks responded to a pair of one-goal deficits to claim a home win in the "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup last Friday. Jesse Graham, who had been out with an injury since January 15, played the role of hero with the game-winning goal late in the third period. Full Recap >>>

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Wichita: OTW 7-6

Offense was the name of the game last Saturday with the Mavericks pulling out an overtime win in the "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup. Matt Finn (2g, 1a), Jesse Graham (1g, 2a) and Dane Fox (1g, 3a) led the way with multi-point efforts and Eamon McAdam stopped 47 shots in the win. Full Recap >>>

Mavs Moments

- The Mavericks have used a 6-2-0 run, so far, on their nine-game home stand to push their record over .500 for the first time this season. Their 20-19-7 mark puts them seven points out of the final Mountain Division playoff spot entering this week. Offense has played a major role in the recent success as the Mavericks have scored four or more goals in seven of their last eight games, and are 9-for-31 (29%) on the power play in that time.

- Eamon McAdam carries a four-game winning streak into play this week, and he has a 3.49 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage over the streak. Dating back to October 28, McAdam is 8-0-1 in his last 11 appearances for the Mavericks. He has not lost in regulation since October 26, which was the final game of a three-game personal losing skid. McAdam also had a seven-game win streak with AHL Bridgeport from November 19 to December 10, 2016 and has a combined 15-5-1 in his rookie season.

- Carter Verhaeghe was nominated for ECHL Player of the Week after earning six points (3g, 3a) in two games. He won ECHL player of the week for the final week of January and was the Player of the Month for January, as well. Verhaeghe is riding an ECHL season-best 14-game point streak (12g, 18a) and is the only player in the league averaging two or more points per game with 15 or more games played.

- The Mavericks sold out back-to-back home games last weekend to bring their average attendance for the season to 5,027 - fifth best in the ECHL. Missouri has drawn 5,000 or more fans in eight of 11 games since New Year's Eve, including five sellouts, and is averaging 5,300 fans per game in that time.

About the Missouri Mavericks: The Mavericks are members of the Mountain Division of the Western Conference of the ECHL - the Premier âAA' Hockey League in North America. The Mavericks are the defending Brabham Cup winners after posting a league-leading record of 52-15-5 during the 2015-16 ECHL season, and have been honored with multiple community and league awards including the Harry S. Truman Special Community Service Recognition Award, the Bud Poile Governors' Cup (CHL), and the CHL Franchise of the Year Award for four consecutive seasons.

