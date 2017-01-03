Mavericks Weekly #12: January 2 - January 8, 2017

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (January 3, 2016) - The Missouri Mavericks closed out 2016 with a New Year's Eve win on home ice in front of a sold-out crowd at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. They look to carry the momentum from that win into 2017 which begins with a pair of home games against Wichita this weekend.

Last Week's Record: 1-3-0

Overall Record / Standing: 12-15-5, 29 points / 5th, Mountain Division

Leaders

Goals: Dane Fox / Rocco Carzo / *Sam Povorozniouk - 11

Assists: Dane Fox / Darren Nowick - 15

Points: Dane Fox - 26

+/-: Kevin Tansey - +10

PPG: Rocco Carzo - 4

SHG: Kevin Tansey / Dan Correale / Darren Nowick / Shawn Pauly - 1

PIMs: Tyler Elbrecht - 62

Wins: Josh Robinson - 6

GAA: Josh Robinson - 3.22

SVP: *Ville Husso - .910 / Josh Robinson - .902

* - Not on active roster

This Week's Schedule

Mon., Jan. 2 - Off

Tues., Jan. 3 - Practice, 10:00 a.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Wed., Jan. 4 - Practice, 10:00 a.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Thurs., Jan. 5 - Practice, 10:00 a.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Fri., Jan. 6 - Morning Skate, 10:00 a.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Mavericks vs. Wichita, 7:35 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 7 - Morning Skate, 10:00 a.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Mavericks vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 - Off

* = All times Central. Weekly schedule subject to change. Media planning to cover practice is encouraged to contact Mavericks communications department at 816-777-0047 ahead of time to confirm times and locations.

Broadcast Information

All Mavericks games are streamed live on MissouriMavericks.com and on the Mavericks' mobile app. ECHL.TV carries pay-per-view broadcasts of all Mavericks games and they are available for purchase through the mobile app, tablets, laptops or desktop computers.

Mavericks away game watch parties are hosted by Twin Peaks in Independence and The Blue Line in River Market.

This Friday's installment of the "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup will be the fourth broadcast of "Friday Night Ice" on KSMO-TV. The game between the Mavericks and Thunder will be carried live on KSMO-TV with Joel Goldberg handling play-by-play and Mavericks assistant coach Simon Watson providing color analysis. The pregame show kicks off coverage at 7:00 p.m.

Previewing This Week

Fri., Jan. 6 vs. Wichita - 7:35 p.m. & Sat., Jan. 7 vs. Wichita - 7:05 p.m. | Home vs. WIC (0-0-0), Away vs. WIC (1-2-0)

The first three contests in the 2016-17 "Visit Independence, Visit Wichita" Cup took place 208 miles southwest of Independence in the Thunder's backyard. After Wichita grabbed the first two wins, the Mavericks answered back with a 4-0 victory on December 23 to close the gap in the series. This weekend's games will mark the fourth and fifth of 13 scheduled meetings between Missouri and Wichita this season. The Mavericks host the Thunder seven times over the final three months of the season, which should bode well for their bid to regain control of the series. Missouri went 6-0-1 on home ice against Wichita last season and is 8-2-1 on home ice against the Thunder since 2014.

Recapping Last Week

Tues., Dec. 27 at Tulsa: L 2-5

Tyler Elbrecht's third goal of the season gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead 1:48 into the game, but Tulsa rattled off five unanswered goals to grab control of the game. Lukas Lofquist added a goal late in the third, but there was not enough time for a comeback to materialize. Full Recap >>>

Wed., Dec. 28 vs. Utah: L 3-5

A Rocco Carzo strike 43 seconds into the first-ever meeting between Missouri and Utah opened a 1-0 lead for the Mavericks. Similar to the previous night, though, the Grizzlies rallied for four consecutive goals and held a three-score edge in the third. Missouri answered with a pair to draw within one, but Utah burried a late insurance goal. Full Recap >>>

Fri., Dec. 30 at Quad City: L 2-3

The Mavericks held leads at 1-0 and 2-1 on the road in Quad City last Friday, but were never able to put the Mallards away. Rocco Carzo and Dane Fox provided the offense and Josh Robinson stonewalled 38 Quad City shots, but an Alex Petan power play goal turned out to be the difference. Full Recap >>>

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Quad City: W 3-2

Missouri repaid Quad City in kind for the previous night's 3-2 defeat with a win by an identical score Saturday in Independence. With a sold-out crowd on hand for the annual New Year's Eve game, Reed Seckel brought everyone to their feet with an early breakaway goal and Missouri never looked back. Full Recap >>>

Mavs Moments

- On December 31, Josh Robinson started his fourth consecutive game for the Mavericks and became the club's first netminder to pull off that feat this season. Robinson started eight of Missouri's 13 games in December and now ranks 19th in the league with 949 minutes played.

- The Mavericks begin a stretch where they play 11 of their next 15 games on home ice when they host Wichita this Friday. Entering play this week the Mavericks are tied with Toledo for the fewest home games played at 12. The Mavericks are 5-5-2 at home so far this season.

- Rocco Carzo filled the nets with four goals in as many games last week to move into a tie for the team lead with 11 goals. It's the second time in his career that Carzo has scored four goals in four games after pulling it off for the first time from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2016. Carzo is currently on pace for a 28-goal season which would best his previous career high by eight.

- The Mavericks are tied for fourth in the ECHL with 17 first goals on the season. The Mavericks have scored first in each of their last five games and four of those goals have been scored within the game's first two minutes.

About the Missouri Mavericks: The Mavericks are members of the Mountain Division of the Western Conference of the ECHL - the Premier âAA' Hockey League in North America. The Mavericks are the defending Brabham Cup winners after posting a league-leading record of 52-15-5 during the 2015-16 ECHL season, and have been honored with multiple community and league awards including the Harry S. Truman Special Community Service Recognition Award, the Bud Poile Governors' Cup (CHL), and the CHL Franchise of the Year Award for four consecutive seasons.

