Mavericks Trade for Tolkinen

January 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks announced today that they have acquired defenseman Zach Tolkinen in a trade with the Manchester Monarchs in exchange for future considerations. Tolkinen has joined the club and is expected to be available when the Mavericks host Wichita this weekend.

Tolkinen, 27, returns to Missouri where he finished the 2015-16 season with seven points (2g, 5a), eight penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 30 games following a trade from Elmira on February 2, 2016. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound blueliner also contributed two points (1g, 1a) during the Mavericks' 2016 Kelly Cup playoff run.

A Quinnipiac University alum, Tolkinen began the season with the Rapid City Rush and logged four points (2g, 2a) in 24 games. Rapid City sent Tolkinen to Manchester to complete the future considerations portion of a trade that sent Michael Boivin from the Monarchs to the Rush, but Tolkinen did not dress in a game for the Monarchs.

In his third season as a pro, Tolkinen has racked up 41 points (10g, 31a) and 101 penalty minutes in 170 ECHL games between Missouri, Elmira and Rapid City.

In a separate transaction, Sam Povorozniouk has been recalled from his loan to the Mavericks by the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.

About the Missouri Mavericks: The Mavericks are members of the Mountain Division of the Western Conference of the ECHL- the Premier 'AA' Hockey League in North America. Founded in 2009, the Mavericks are entering their eighth season in team history at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are the defending Brabham Cup winners after posting a league-leading record of 52-15-5 during the 2015-16 ECHL season, and have been honored with multiple community and league awards including the Harry S. Truman Special Community Service Recognition Award, the Bud Poile Governors' Cup (CHL), and the CHL Franchise of the Year Award for four consecutive seasons.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.