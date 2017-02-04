Mavericks Tally Three Late to Knock off Wichita

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Independence, MO- Zach O'Brien and Vincent Dunn recorded goals, but Wichita relinquished two separate one-goal leads in a 4-2 loss against Missouri on Friday night at Silverstein Eye Center Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the two teams both lit the lamp in the second. Wichita got on the board first as Dunn scored on the power play at 12:52 as he put home a rebound. The Thunder outshot the Mavericks 24-15 in the second period, but went into the locker room tied as Andrew Courtney scored with just 10 seconds left in the frame.

In the third, O'Brien gave Wichita a 2-1 advantage with a highlight reel goal at 5:50. He stepped around a defender through the slot and tucked home a backhand from a sharp angle for his fourth of the year. Missouri tied it just two minutes later as Carter Verhaeghe got to a rebound at 7:30 and scored his 12th of the year. The Mavericks scored again at 17:20 as Jesse Graham fired a shot from the point that got past Scott Greenham and gave Missouri their first lead of the night. Wichita argued for goaltender interference, but the goal stood. Dan Correale tacked on an empty-netter and the Mavericks won by the final of 4-2.

Blake Tatchell added an assist and has three points in his last two games. Greenham suffered the loss, stopping 26 of 29 shots. McAdam claims his seventh win of the season, stopping 37 of 39 shots he faced.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Missouri was 0-for-4 on the man advantage.

The Thunder remains in Missouri tomorrow night starting at 7:05 p.m.

