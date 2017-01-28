Mavericks Sweep Away Cyclones

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Missouri Mavericks received goals from four different skaters en route to a 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The win was Missouri's third in as many tries against Cincinnati this week and improved its record to 18-18-7 on the season.

The Mavericks and Cyclones had combined for no fewer than six goals in a game over their first two meetings this week, and Saturday's first period did nothing to reverse the high-scoring trend. Goals came at a break-neck pace after Rocco Carzo opened the scoring 4:31 into the game. Eric Scheid, who also set up Carzo's opening goal last night, dished to Carzo who was left alone in front and netted his 16th goal of the season.

Missouri's lead was short-lived as Cincinnati's Craig Dalrymple buried a point shot past Josh Robinson 62 seconds after Carzo's marker. The Cyclones barely had time to finish celebrating that goal before the Mavericks moved back in front. Matt Robertson picked up his second goal in as many games only 10 seconds after Dalrymple's goal, and Carter Verhaeghe doubled the lead with his eighth of the season 2:02 after Robertson's tally. The Mavericks put three of their first five shots past Cincinnati goalie Michael Houser.

Scheid, who came to the Mavericks in a trade from Florida on Tuesday, assisted on two of Missouri's three first-period goals for his first multi-point effort as a Maverick. His former Penn State University teammate, Luke Juha, notched a pair of assists, as well.

Tension mounted in the second period when Cyclones forward Dominic Zombo earned a five-minute major penalty for boarding Dan Correale. All ten skaters came together along the right-wing boards, but Zombo was the lone participant to pick up penalty time. The Mavericks managed a handful of scoring chances, including a Matt Finn point shot that rang off the crossbar, but could not convert on the lengthy power play.

Missouri was able to extend its lead with an even-strength goal before the second expired. Scheid stole the puck away from the Cyclones as they tried to break out of their own zone, then set up Verhaeghe on the low right wing. Verhaeghe, who extended his point streak to 11 games with his first goal, fired the puck past a diving Houser with 1:15 left in the second period.

The Mavericks had not faced a shorthanded situation in the game until Matt Finn was tagged with a tripping minor 5:42 into the third period. Despite skating a man down, the Mavericks found a way to extend their lead. Robertson sent a shot on goal from the high slot that Houser fended off. Kyle Schempp was camped out in front and slammed the rebound home for his eighth goal of the season.

Saverio Posa netted Cincinnati's second of the game, and his first of the season, with 17:30 gone by in the third period.

Robinson earned his eighth win of the season with 27 saves on the night. The Mavericks went 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Mark your calendar! The Mavericks return home on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7:05 p.m. to face the Quad City Mallards! Mavs fans can save with $2 Beer Tuesday and 2-for-1 tickets on Price Chopper Tuesday. Groups of 15 or more are eligible for discounted tickets and preferred seating based on availability. Call the Mavericks at 816-252-7825 to book your group outing .

About the Missouri Mavericks: The Mavericks are members of the Mountain Division of the Western Conference of the ECHL - the Premier âAA' Hockey League in North America. Founded in 2009, the Mavericks are entering their eighth season in team history at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks are the defending Brabham Cup winners after posting a league-leading record of 52-15-5 during the 2015-16 ECHL season, and have been honored with multiple community and league awards including the Harry S. Truman Special Community Service Recognition Award, the Bud Poile Governors' Cup (CHL), and the CHL Franchise of the Year Award for four consecutive seasons.

