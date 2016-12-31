Mavericks Survive Late Mallard Comeback Bid
December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release
MOLINE, Ill. - Josh Robinson made 32 saves to insure that Rocco Carzo's second period goal stood up as the game winner after the host Missouri Mavericks (12-15-5) survived a late Quad City Mallard (18-10-2) comeback bid to claim a 3-2 victory Saturday night.
Carzo gave the Mavericks a 3-1 lead by scoring from the side of the net at 9:49 of the second. That goal loomed large after the Mallards pulled goaltender C.J. Motte (28 saves) with just over three minutes left in the third period and clawed within one when Michael Parks scored in a goalmouth scramble with 2:35 remaining. The Mallards then created a series of chances to tie the game in the dying moments but Robinson and the Mavericks held on until the horn.
The Mavericks first moved in front when Reed Seckel opened the scoring on a breakaway at 8:04 of the first period. Jacob Doty finished off a 2-on-1 rush to extend the Maverick lead to 2-0 just two minutes and 13 seconds later.
Sam Warning's breakaway goal brought the Mallards within one at 3:08 of the second period but Carzo provided the decisive goal less than seven minutes later.
The Mallards next play at home next Wednesday night against the Fort Wayne Komets. That game and all Mallards Wednesday night home games this season face off at the special early start time of 6:35.
One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched. The iWireless Center provides a unique environment for hockey and features one-of-a-kind seating areas such as the Nest for groups and functions and the exclusive Drake Club. For more information on the Quad City Mallards or for Mallards tickets go to www.myqcmallards.net. Fans can also follow the Mallards via Twitter at twitter.com/myqcmallards and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/qcmallards.
