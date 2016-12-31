Mavericks Survive Late Mallard Comeback Bid

MOLINE, Ill. - Josh Robinson made 32 saves to insure that Rocco Carzo's second period goal stood up as the game winner after the host Missouri Mavericks (12-15-5) survived a late Quad City Mallard (18-10-2) comeback bid to claim a 3-2 victory Saturday night.

Carzo gave the Mavericks a 3-1 lead by scoring from the side of the net at 9:49 of the second. That goal loomed large after the Mallards pulled goaltender C.J. Motte (28 saves) with just over three minutes left in the third period and clawed within one when Michael Parks scored in a goalmouth scramble with 2:35 remaining. The Mallards then created a series of chances to tie the game in the dying moments but Robinson and the Mavericks held on until the horn.

The Mavericks first moved in front when Reed Seckel opened the scoring on a breakaway at 8:04 of the first period. Jacob Doty finished off a 2-on-1 rush to extend the Maverick lead to 2-0 just two minutes and 13 seconds later.

Sam Warning's breakaway goal brought the Mallards within one at 3:08 of the second period but Carzo provided the decisive goal less than seven minutes later.

The Mallards next play at home next Wednesday night against the Fort Wayne Komets. That game and all Mallards Wednesday night home games this season face off at the special early start time of 6:35.

